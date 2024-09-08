New restaurants, bakery in Kane County to add to must-try list

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, is located in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Leilani Asian Fusion )

Summer might be over, but you can still keep the carefree vibes of vacation going by shaking up your dining routine. If you’re looking for suggestions for sweet treats or a bite to eat, check out one of these burgeoning local eateries.

Gather Bakery

315 W. State St., Geneva

www.gatherbakerygeneva.com

Deanna Keilty and her husband started baking sourdough bread almost a decade ago after their first child was born. Initially selling at only one farmers market, they joined every farmers market they could after her husband’s company shut down during the COVID pandemic. Last year, they had a shop at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops and participated in the holiday popup at Geneva Commons. In May, they transitioned to their first brick and mortar location in Geneva.

The bakery serves a selection of Artisan breads, handmade pastries, homemade pop-tarts, croissants and focaccia. Be sure to try a slice of chocolate eclair cake – a recipe from Keilty’s mom.

“We gave away free servings at our grand opening, and it’s been hugely popular since. We can’t seem to keep it in stock, which is so awesome,” Keilty said.

Aside from the cake, the sourdough bread and croissants continue to be best-sellers from their farmers market days.

“The almond croissant is my favorite, but our chocolate croissant is a customer favorite,” Keilty said..

Leilani Asian Fusion

2 N. River St., Aurora

www.leilaniasianfusion.com

Leilani Asian Fusion, which opened last month, is a chef-driven experience that explores Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions. This newest addition to the downtown Aurora dining scene offers a diverse menu that includes inventive takes on sushi, steak, vegetarian dishes, boba (bubble tea) and signature cocktails.

“Leilani is named after my daughter in honor of her late father Jason Morales – an exceptional restaurateur and entrepreneur, engineer and longtime supporter of Aurora’s revitalization. His giving spirit and zest for life lives on within the walls of this beautiful labor of love,” said Abbey Tiu-Kemph, general manager and strategic consultant.

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, will officially open on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The restaurant is located in the historic Hobbs Building at 2 N. River St. in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga )

The lunch menu includes a variety of ramen and bento boxes as well as a sushi lunch set that comes with two half maki rolls, seaweed salad, miso soup and a potato croquette. Dinner options include hamachi kinilaw, chicken inasal and a truffle New York steak that’s drizzled with white truffle oil and served with shiitake mash potatoes and charred broccolini. Be sure to save room for matcha tiramisu or dragon fruit sorbet for dessert.

Portofino

40w188 Campton Crossings Drive, St. Charles

www.portofinostcharles.com

If your group has a wide range of culinary preferences, Portofino serves a little bit of everything including pizza, pasta, chicken, steak, seafood and more. This month the family-owned and operated Italian restaurant celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Grab a bite to eat or enjoy a glass of wine while sitting on the patio as long as those summery warm days linger into the fall.

Begin your culinary journey with the Portofino salad – romaine lettuce, radicchio, carrots, cucumbers tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese tossed in a house lemon and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. The Taylor Street pizza offers a taste of Chicago with sausage, Italian beef and giardinera. Pair your pizza with a side of rigatoni, linguini, angel hair or gluten free pasta topped with tomato basil, butter or Alfredo sauce.

Follow Portofino on Facebook to stay in the know about their daily specials.