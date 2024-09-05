Sublette celebrates 170 years with weekend festival, concerts

SUBLETTE – Grammy-winning country music band Diamond Rio will headline Sublette’s weekend of activities celebrating the village’s 170th anniversary.

The celebration will kick off Saturday, Sept. 7, with a lineup of family-friendly activities, including kids’ games, craft vendors, food trucks and a co-ed softball game. The day will feature a parade followed by the Hops & Harmony concert and beer tasting in the park, leading to anticipated performances by local talents Desiree and the Wilde at 6 p.m. and Voth at 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Rio will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.

The festivities continue Sunday, Sept. 8, with “Pullin’ in the Park,” a truck and tractor pull at 11 a.m. The day will include kids’ games and a barbecue.

”We are excited to be celebrating the 170th anniversary of Sublette and have a fun-filled weekend of activities planned, including platinum Grammy recording artist Diamond Rio,” Sublette 365 President Nick Dinges said.

Tickets for the Diamond Rio concert can be purchased in advance at www.Sublette365.com.

Saturday, Sept. 7

9 a.m.: Co-ed softball game

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Craft vendors at E.D.Center, West Street

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bounce houses

11 a.m. to noon: Live music, Les Wilson and Les Floto

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Petting zoo

1 p.m.: Parade on Main Street

All day: Food trucks on Main Street and in the park on West Street

5:30 p.m. (gates open): Hops & Harmony concert and beer tasting in the park

6 p.m.: Desiree and the Wilde concert

7:30 p.m.: Voth concert

8:30 p.m.: Diamond Rio concert

Fireworks immediately follow the concert

Sunday, Sept. 8