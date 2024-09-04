5 Things to Do: 136th Sandwich Fair, 50th Fall Festival and more in Kendall County

Sandwich Fair Fairgoers fill one of the main walkways during the Sandwich Fair last September. The five-day Sandwich Fair returns through Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. 136th Sandwich Fair: From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, the 136th Sandwich Fair brings down-home fun to the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road. A variety of activities will feature carnival rides, livestock judging, a horse arena, souvenirs and collectibles for purchase, tractor pulls, live music, a demolition derby, kids’ activities, food and drinks and much more. Musician Riley Green will perform at the fair at 8 p.m. Friday. General admission to his concert is $55. Tickets to the fair cost $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12, and are free for ages 5 and younger. There will be promotional days throughout the fair that provide discounts or free entry. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com.

2. Museum Make-and-Take: Apple Carving: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, the Oswegoland Park District will present a Museum Make-and-Take event for apple carving at Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Attendees will carve an apple face with eyes, nose and mouth. The event is for all ages, and children must attend with an adult. It costs $10. Participants can stop in anytime during the event’s hours to create their apple face. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/museum-make-and-take-apple-carving-2.

3. Family Bingo Night at Pinz: From 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in September, families can attend Pinz Entertainment Center’s Family Bingo Night. There will be 10 rounds of bingo with prizes for children and adults, as well as a $500 Progressive 10th Round Black Out game. All menu wraps will cost $7, Tito’s Vodka will be $5 and domestic bottles will be $3. Pinz is located at 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar.

4. 50th Fall Festival: The Kendall County Historical Society will host its 50th Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. Offered will be hayrides, activities for children, historical buildings to view, food for purchase, a bake sale, demonstrations, a car show on Sunday and more. For information or to check out other events the historical society is hosting, visit tinyurl.com/56tj3zpc.

5. Annual Fox Fall Fest: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, the annual Fox Fall Fest will take place on Main Street in Oswego. Among the highlights will be crafters, food trucks, children activities, live music and more. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/bdhdeubb.

