Summer Sunset Festival in Lake in the Hills: What’s new and different this year

Algonquin Public Library's float participates in the 2023 Summer Sunset Festival Parade in Lake in the Hills. This year's parade is set to step off one hour later. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Summer Sunset Festival is coming back to Sunset Park at 5200 Miller Road in Lake in the Hills Friday afternoon, a day later than its debut last year. Admission is free at the festival, but food, drinks and carnival rides are not.

What’s different at this year’s fest

There’s a few changes from last year. The parade will step off an hour later Saturday, at 11 a.m., followed by a community picnic. The Sunset Fest website bills the picnic as “newest addition to our festival lineup.”

The parade steps off from the Sunset Skate Park, where it began last year. The parade winds its way up Haligus Road before turning right onto Miller Road and ending at the Sunset Park parking lot near the splash pad.

An extra carnival preview day Thursday, which was new last year, is not on the schedule this year.

What’s new

A Rockin’ the Spectrum Outdoor Mobile Sensory Room will be at Summer Sunset Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Lizzy Lynn of Rockin’ the Spectrum said the organization has had the sensory room at a variety of events, including farmers markets, touch-a-truck and Fiesta Days. She said Lake in the Hills reached out and asked if Rockin’ the Spectrum would be interested in Summer Sunset Fest.

Inside the room, there’s objects including puzzles, books, bubbles and Legos, Lynn said. People without special needs are also welcome to visit the room.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday it will use its new public safety drone during the festival. Police said the drone will help them monitor festivities “helping to ensure a safe environment for everyone attending.” Signs will be at the event as well, police said.

What’s not new and different

Some traditions will continue, including a fireworks show and carnival.

The grand finale of the fest is the fireworks show. Lake in the Hills approved a contract for the fireworks show last week with Mad Bomber Fireworks for a cost of $15,000, according to village records. The cost was what was budgeted but village staff is suggested increasing the fireworks budget in the future “to provide a robust final act to the Summer Sunset Festival.” This year’s show is scheduled to be shorter and feature about half the shells as last year’s show, according to village records.

While the fest has the same carnival vendor, this year’s contract agreement came with a side of a little controversy during the approvals process earlier this year. Lake in the Hills negotiated with carnival vendor Windy City Amusements about revenue sharing splits for the carnival. In 2022, Lake in the Hills had 38.5% of gross revenue up to $72,500 and 45.5% of anything more than that. In 2023, that changed to 38% of gross revenue up to $100,000 and 40% of anything about that, and those terms are in place this year.

The contract stipulated unlimited ride specials. Those will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Lake in the Hills contract with Windy City stipulates the Friday and Saturday evening specials are $35, while the Saturday and Sunday afternoon specials are $30.

If you go

When: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills.

Cost: Free to get in, food, drinks and carnival rides cost money.

More information about Summer Sunset Festival is available here: summersunsetfest.com/.