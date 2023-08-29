Summer Sunset Festival returns to Lake in the Hills this weekend

As Labor Day once again marks the unofficial end of summer, Lake in the Hills will host its annual last blast of summer fun with the Summer Sunset Festival this weekend at Sunset Park.

This year’s Summer Sunset Festival kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. with a carnival preview, an extra day for attendees to enjoy the carnival rides. Attendees can purchase an unlimited ride wristband, valid from 5 to 9 p.m. for $30.

Lake in the Hills Trustee Diane Murphy said the carnival preview was new this year.

The festival will continue through Sunday with food, drinks, live music and carnival rides. The festival is free to attend, but food, drinks and carnival rides are not.

Carnival ride tickets cost $1 per ticket. The number of tickets per ride varies, according to the website for Windy City Amusements, the carnival ride operator for the festival.

“Kids would have an extra day to enjoy the carnival,” she said, adding that festival attendees who travel over Labor Day weekend will now have the chance to visit the carnival before heading out of town.

On Friday, the carnival rides, as well as food and beer tents, will be open 3 to 10:30 p.m. An unlimited ride wristband special runs from 3 to 7 p.m, and a wristband will cost $35. The car show goes from 5 to 9 p.m. and cover band Gold & Platinum will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday starts with the parade at 10 a.m. The parade will step off at the Sunset Skate Park this year, a move from the Public Works Department in previous years, Murphy said.s

Food and beer tents are open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the carnival from noon to 10:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The unlimited ride wristband specials will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for $30, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday for $35 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for $30.

The Rec2U Kids’ Zone is open 1 to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and the wine tasting tent is open 4 to 10:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday as well.

On the festival’s Main Stage, cover band Six Speed Tranny performs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, cover band Brass from the Past from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and rock cover band Mike and Joe from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Blues Brothers tribute band Blooze Brothers will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m., country band Hillbilly Rockstarz is on the stage from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and disco band Libido Funk Circus performs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A Craft Fair and Business Expo will also take place Sunday, running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We want people to come out and enjoy,” Murphy said. “We really try to put on a good show.”

More information about the festival can be found at summersunsetfest.com.