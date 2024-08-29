What you need to know about Streator Cruise Night

The engines of many of the classic cars drew as much interest as the exteriors during the annual Cruise Night in Streator. The event returns Saturday, Aug. 31. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Streator Cruise Night is scheduled 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the city’s downtown.

The annual event is one of the city’s largest and brings thousands of people to stroll the Main Street sidewalks checking out classic vehicles and patronizing vendors.

Here is what you need to know about Streator’s Cruise Night.

There’s actually a cruise

What sets Streator’s Cruise Night apart from the average car show is anyone is welcome to get in their classic ride and take a trip on the city’s streets, creating a parade of vehicles. The route travels on Main Street, and either north or south on Park Street, along the perimeter of City Park to the north, or to Bridge Street to the south. From Bridge Street, the route goes to Wasson Street, then back to Main. Since there is a cruise, many people choose to set up lawn chairs and watch the cars go by, rather than strolling the sidewalks. No golf carts, go-karts, stock cars or trailers are allowed in the cruise. Participants must enter through the staging area before cruising. Registration is 3 to 7 p.m. for the cruise at the south side of City Park.

A car show precedes the Cruise Night

Before the Cruise Night, a car show will be conducted from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in City Park. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon for those wishing to compete in the judged show. Cost is $15. More than 70 awards will be handed out about between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Register for car show and Cruise Night for $25, which includes escort and VIP parking for Cruise Night.

50/50 raffle

The 50/50 raffle has included payouts of about $3,000 or more in previous years. Tickets are $5 each and six for $25. Winners don’t have to be present.

Labor Day parade returns

Though not technically part of Cruise Night, the Labor Day parade will make its return to Streator for the first time since 2020. The parade is scheduled for noon Sunday, beginning with a lineup 10:30 a.m. at the Illinois Street train depot. The parade then will move west on Main Street and turn north on Park Street to the City Park for its conclusion.

