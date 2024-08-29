5 things to do in DeKalb County: FNBO Challenge, Sandwich Fair, DeKalb Kite Fest and more

The DeKalb band and dance team perform before the FNBO Challenge game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

This weekend

1. FNBO Challenge kicks off high school football season: Tailgating begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the freshman game is at 4 p.m., the parade of athletes is at 6:15 p.m., and the varsity game kicks off at 7 p.m. Take in the first rivalry game of the fall with the DeKalb Barbs versus the Sycamore Spartans at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fnbochallenge.org.

This fall

2. Take the family out to the 136th Sandwich Fair: Festivities get underway at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 and end at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show, a demolition derby and two melodramas performed by the Indian Valley Theatre. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com.

3. DeKalb Kite Fest: Enjoy the fall weather and have some fun for free from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, Fairview Drive and South Fourth Street, DeKalb. Food trucks and DJ music are part of the annual DeKalb Park District lineup. Featured fliers will be Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/news/dekalb-kite-fest-2024.

4. Enjoy 90 minutes of interactive comedy with at “Whose Live Anyway?” tour: Starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. From the cast of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will come a show full of improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions, featuring Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. For information or tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

5. It’s apple-picking season: Here’s a list of some apple orchards in northern Illinois, including in DeKalb County:

Jonamac Orchard, Malta

This 25-acre orchard in DeKalb County has more than 30 apple varieties available for picking, from classics like Jonathan and Cortland to new varieties such as Pazazz and Ludacrisp. Activities include a corn maze, petting zoo and more. Grab some apple cider doughnuts, pies, hand-dipped caramel apples, homemade fudge, local honey and other treats. Visit the Cider House for hard ciders, apple wines and collaborative beers. 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. Information at jonamacorchard.com.

Kuipers Family Farm, Maple Park

Kuipers Fall Festival is on, and guests can visit the apple orchard to choose among 20 varieties of apples from its dwarf trees, as well as the beautiful sunflower fields for the Sunflower Experience. Orchard tickets include a quarter-peck bag. Homemade apple cider doughnuts, fudge, pies, jams and jellies, wine, freshly pressed apple cider and more are available at the Orchard Shop and Bakery. 1N145 Watson Road, Maple Park. Information at www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Honey Hill Orchard, Waterman

The orchard, located in southern DeKalb County, will open for the apple-picking season Aug. 31. Visit the 1880s-converted apple barn, home to the craft and gift store. The orchard has 25 varieties of apples, a free children’s play area with a petting zoo and straw maze, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, freshly baked pies, caramel apples and honey. Special events are scheduled on weekends throughout the season. Visit the website for more information. 11783 Waterman Road, Waterman. Information at honeyhillorchard.com.

