5 Things to Do: Woody’s Orchard Fall Festival, Labor Day weekend festival and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Oswego Labor Day Weekend Fall Carnival: Windy City Amusements will bring its rides to the Fall Carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Unlimited-ride wristbands will be available for $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, and for $30 from 1 to 5 p.m. or $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Individual ride tickets will cost $1 each, or $20 for 20 tickets and $40 for 44 tickets. The carnival will accept cash only; Windy City Amusements ATMs will be available with a fee. For more information, visit prairiefest.com/carnival or oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/32711/2024-08-30.

2. Woody’s Orchard Fall Festival: Starting Saturday, Aug. 31, and running until Sunday, Oct. 27, Woody’s Orchard & Fun Farm will host its Fall Festival. There will be apple picking with more than 27 apple varieties available, apple cider products, fruit desserts and sunflower fields. Pumpkins, with pumpkin-picking options and pre-picked pumpkins, will be available toward the end of September. Mini gourds will be $1.99, small pumpkins will be $7 and large pumpkins will be $12. Among other attractions will be a corn maze, animal pen, photo opportunities and train rides. The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in September. In October, it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Woody’s is located at 3223 Creek Road, Plano. For more information, visit woodysorchard.com/fall.

3. Escape Room: From Sept. 3-28, Yorkville Public Library will offer the challenge of an escape room, requiring children to unlock boxes using clues around the library. This is a monthly event that lasts about 30 minutes per session. Children should be accompanied by adults; drop-offs will not be allowed. To schedule an appointment time, those interested can contact the Youth Services Department at 630-553-4354, ext. 108, or go to the library directly. Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/escape-room-3253.

4. Foxtoberfest Beer Celebration: Fox Republic Brewing Co. will throw its second annual Foxtoberfest, in collaboration with Wurst Kitchen, from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 13 to 15. That shop’s food truck will be at Fox Republic from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Featured will be a stein-holding competition, exclusive beer releases, live music and more. Competition winners will be released the following week. A prize will be provided for the best Oktoberfest costume. Fox Republic Brewing Co. is located at 101 W. Hydraulic St., Yorkville. For more information, visit foxrepublicbrewing.com/events.

5. The 65th Hill Family Fall Festival of Crafts: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, the 65th Annual Fall Festival of Crafts will take place at Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. About 300 crafters will be present, and food will be available. Strollers will not be allowed in buildings. Admission costs $5 per person, and parking is free. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com/event/65th-hill-family-fall-festival-of-crafts.

