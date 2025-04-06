‘Sip into spring’ with Makers Market Sunday at Scorched Earth Brewing in Algonquin

Taps are lined up at Scorched Earth Brewing in Algonquin in a 2022 photo. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Scorched Earth Brewing Company, at 203 Berg St. in Algonquin, will host its Sip Into Spring Makers Market noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Shop indoors from 20 local small businesses selling handcrafted goods and enjoy live music by Mel Senese Duo. The market will also have food from Bellies Food Truck and an extensive drink menu of sour beers, IPAs, stouts and more.

