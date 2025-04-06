Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash along Route 173 near Harvard

Harvard Fire Protection District responds to a fatal single-vehicle crash April 5, 2025 along Route 173 near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A male driver has died in single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon near Harvard, officials report.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 3:03 p.m. Saturday to the 24700 block of Route 173 near Harvard for a reported car crash. First responders arrived to a “single vehicle with heavy damage, overturned approximately 75 feet off the roadway in a field,” Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Paramedics found an adult male driver still inside the vehicle, its only occupant of the car. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said.

Route 173 from White Oaks Road to Country Line Road was closed for over four hours due to a car crash, officials report. The road reopened to traffic at 7:45 p.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash, according to Vucha.