Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond to perform in Joliet

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond will bring their classical interpretations of popular music to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

According to a news release from the theater, this Billboard-charting ensemble is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits. Their songs have been prominently featured in the Netflix and Shondaland original series “Bridgerton.”

For 25 years, Vitamin String Quartet has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. On their latest tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, “Bridgerton,” The Weeknd and Daft Punk.

“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet’s beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” cellist Derek Stein said in the release. “We can’t wait to dive into all of our favorites – new and old – with our fans across the US!”

With more than 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love, according to the release.

The quartet’s string stylings also have been featured in HBO’s “Westworld,” ABC’s “Modern Family,” the Judd Apatow-directed “The King of Staten Island,” among many others.

Visit vitaminstringquartet.com for more info.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.