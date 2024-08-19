Psychic Matt Fraser brings live show to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre

Psychic medium Matt Fraser will bring his dynamic show to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Psychic medium Matt Fraser will bring his dynamic show to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

According to a news release from the Rialto, Fraser’s sold-out live events, TV appearances and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope and laughter to an audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship. Fraser also stars in E! Entertainment Television’s “Meet the Frasers” series.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates and locations he couldn’t possibly know, according to the release.

Fraser has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including USA Today, People Magazine, CBS Radio and countless others. He also has been a sought-after guest on popular TV shows such as “The Real Housewives,” “Botched,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and many more.

Ticket prices start at $49 and can be bought at rialtosquare.com.