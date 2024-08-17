Things to Do this weekend in McHenry County: Car show, fishing tournament and a ‘flower bar’

FILE - Dawn and Kevin Kincaid hold a photograph of their son, Connor, who was killed in a car crash. An annual fishing tournament in his memory takes place Saturday in Lake in the Hills. (Gregory Shaver)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Fishing tournament: The Lake in the Hills Fishing Tournament, in memory of Connor Kincaid, is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Labahn Hain House, located at 149 Hilltop Drive. Enjoy a day of tranquil catch-and-release fishing, and connect with fellow anglers at Woods Creek Lake. The event celebrates the fishing passion of late Lake in the Hills resident Connor Kincaid, who died in a car crash at age 22 in 2016. Submit photos of your best catches for a chance to win an award. Winners will be announced Monday. Registration is $15 and includes a snack bag and tape measure keepsake. Find more details on the Connor Kincaid memorial fishing tournament on the village’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LakeintheHillsIL.

Steak fry with firefighters: Join the Spring Grove Firefighters Association for the 32nd annual Steak Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Horse Fair Park, located at 8105 Blivin St. Enjoy live music and beer, then try your luck at the raffles and cash prizes for a chance to win up to $4,000. Steak dinners are $25, and chicken dinners are $15. Check out more information about the Spring Grove Firefighters’ Steak Fry at facebook.com/SGFFA.

Car show: Visit the Woodstock Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Hot August Night Benefit Car Show hosted by M3 Events. Check out classic cars while enjoying music, entertainment and vendors. Winning vehicles will be presented at 7 p.m. Registration to show a car, truck or motorcycle is $20 at the gate, and spectating is free. All proceeds go to benefit the Woodstock Thunder Youth Football and Cheer Program. Find more details about the Woodstock Hot August Night Benefit Car Show at facebook.com/M3eventswoodstockil.

Sips and sunflowers: Build your own flower bouquet during the Sips and Sunflowers event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cary Apothecary, located at 395 Cary Algonquin Road, Unit G. The open house will have a flower bar by White Ash Bloom featuring sunflowers, eucalyptus and more. Enjoy a variety of teas and sweets during a tea tasting. Tickets are $35. Visit Cary Apothecary’s website for more details at caryapothecary.com.

