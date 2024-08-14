New Ottawa restaurant says it’s ‘not going to stick to traditions’

A new fast casual restaurant and bar is opening next month in downtown Ottawa that aims to break from the Illinois Valley norm. It will be at the former Corner230 location. (Derek Barichello)



“We went with the name Misfits to give the connotation we’re not going to stick to traditions,” said Matt Palia, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, Claire Coffey.

Customers will find healthier meal choices.

“Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free are such a big part of the world now,” Palia said, but also noted there will be variety. “We’re not leaning into all [healthier options]. We’ll still have Italian beef. Because we’re misfits we’re saying here’s the traditional side, but we’re going to take it one step further to bring it into the now.”

For example, Palia loves French dip and will often order the sliced roast beef sandwich when dining out.

“There’s no point in having that and Italian beef on the menu. We’re going do a mushroom French dip that brings it in as a vegetarian option but will have the heartiness of the traditional one. We’re trying to get people to step outside the box a little bit.”

“But still keep that classic, comfort good food,” Coffey added.

Misfits will have a signature burger, sandwich and salad with a build-your-own option for each.

The restaurant is opening at the site of the shuttered Corner230, where Coffey previously worked.

“I have familiarity with the building and people, so it’s pretty cool to be back in this space and give it the light it needs to be brought back into 2024 and not 2014,” she said.

Claire grew up in Ottawa and Palia moved to Ottawa three years ago. He grew up in the suburbs, but his family has roots in the Illinois Valley.

“We wanted to do something that was a 180 from what it was before, so that way there isn’t necessarily a comparison.” — Matt Palia, co-owner of Misfits in Ottawa

Palia has 32 years of service and retail experience, and management leadership. Of those years, 12 were in a restaurant setting. He has worked in Chicago and Pittsburgh and recently the former Red Dog Grill where he and Coffey met and decided to open their own restaurant.

Corner230 closed in 2022 after 12 years in business and the space is perfect for Misfit’s concept, Coffey said, though Misfits will be different from its predecessor.

“We wanted to do something that was a 180 from what it was before, so that way there isn’t necessarily a comparison,” she said.

Placing also will be a different concept to some customers with no servers on staff. Customers can order at the bar or at their table through QR codes.

Misfits will have a retro theme with brighter colors, more lighting and more exposed brick than the previous design of the space.

“It’s not dead on ‘80s or ‘90s, not gaudy or over the top, but that’s the vibe we’re going for,” Palia said.

“It’s not a college bar, not a club. We don’t have slots,” Palia said. “We want those people like ourselves that just want to go out and have fun with friends.”

Those who visited Corner230 remember it’s two spaces, 228 W. Madison and 230 W. Madison St. The 228 side will serve as the restaurant area open seven days a week.

“It will be quick, healthy really good food,” Palia said, noting you can place your order and have your food within eight minutes.

While the other side will serve as the fun bar area.

“We’ll shift the menu to not appetizers and not full entrees, but that comfortable spot in between,” Palia said. “That’s when you can come and sit and drink and hang out for more of an extended period of time.”

On the drink menu, every alcoholic mixed drink will have a nonalcoholic counterpart.

Misfits owners have plans to be involved in the Ottawa community. They are partnering with Jeremiah Joe Coffee for a custom blend coffee. They also are planning a gaudy Christmas theme on the restaurant side during the Chris Kringle Market that will coincide with a community toy drive.

Restaurant hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (brunch menu available). Bar hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Lunch menu served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both sides and brunch 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both sides.

