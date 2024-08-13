Glen Ellyn playwright’s fusion of comedy, drama to grace Village Theatre Guild stage

The three hosts (Danny Glenn, from left, Jamie Lee and Guy Sullivan) enjoy some downtime in "The Second-to-Last Exit" at Village Theatre Guild. (David G Dowell)

The question of what happens after people die is the central theme in Village Theatre Guild’s upcoming production of “The Second-to-Last Exit” by playwright Carl Zeitler of Glen Ellyn.

The production will run for six performances on VTG’s Sue Keenan Stage the weekends of Aug. 16-18 and 23-25, with Friday and Saturday curtain at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The production consists of six short plays that deal with a variety of people who have just died and are led to a waiting room by secretive hosts, according to a news release. As they reflect on their lives and ponder what may come next, they interact with others they meet in a mixture of comedy and drama.

Laura (Kelly Belmont, left) and James (Carl Zeitler, right) bombard Host No. 2 (Guy Sullivan) with their concerns in "The Second-to-Last Exit" at Village Theatre Guild. (David G Dowell)

“I wrote the script for ‘And Then What?,’ which is the opening play in this production, over 10 years ago,” Zeitler said in the release. “It was a form of therapy over the sudden loss of a friend of mine. GreenMan Theatre Troupe in Elmhurst was producing a show called ‘After the End of the World’ in May of 2013. It focused on various people coping with endings and beginnings. I submitted my script and to direct it, and it was accepted among seven other short plays. I’m thankful for that opportunity. A few years went by and I kept coming back to the idea of writing other short plays that dealt with the same premise in the same location but with different stories and characters.”

Zeitler eventually wrote an additional five plays to package together as a complete production.

“I had submitted a script to direct at Village Theatre Guild that was produced during the summer of 2016, so I tried my luck again this year,” he said about “The Second-to-Last Exit.” “I’m grateful that they accepted it.”

CAST

The show features a cast of Kelly Belmont (Oak Park), Jen Connon (Aurora), Danny Glenn (Schaumburg), Beth Goncher (Aurora), Kim Green (South Elgin), Jamie Lee (Bartlett), Stephen Pickering (Fox River Grove), Debbie Roberts (Lockport), Kate Roberts (Lockport), Guy Sullivan (Roselle), Julia Thompson (Naperville), Tammy White (Woodridge) and Zeitler.

Six cast members are making their VTG debut, while three others are in their second production. Sullivan is a VTG veteran and also has been active at numerous other local venues over the years. He was reflective on the prospect of being part of this show.

“I think it’s just an interesting concept to think about,” Sullivan said in the release. “I think the audience will really be intrigued about what happens and how we go through the process.”

Pickering, making his VTG debut, commented on what audiences may experience.

“Well, what I hope they take away, other than a vastly entertaining evening and some laughs and some thoughtful moments, is a time to kind of reflect on what’s important in their lives and grab those things now while you can, because time slips by so fast, and sometimes when they’re gone, they’re gone,” Pickering said in the release.

The production is leavened with humor.

“There are some serious things that happen in it, but it’s also a very, very funny show, so I think the humor is something that definitely helps endear people to it,” Lee said in the release. “I think when you have humor in a script, it allows you to say certain things and allows you to tackle certain subjects that would actually be a lot harder if you just did a straight, very serious drama.”

Diana (Beth Goncher) has a good laugh at the expense of Rachel (Jen Connon), who doesn't appreciate the joke in "The Second-to-Last Exit" at Village Theatre Guild. (David G Dowell)

Plot points

“And Then What?” tells the story of two strangers who just died. A mysterious host brings them to a waiting room where they discuss their lives before they discover their fates.

“Maternally Yours” portrays another host who ushers in a mother and daughter who have a rocky relationship. Will they be able to settle their differences in time?

“Competitive Purgatory” introduces a host trainee who has to contend with a married couple who both have a stubbornly competitive nature.

“The Final High School Reunion” is about two former classmates who had issues while in high school. Will their conflict continue in the afterlife?

“Solitaire for Two” deals with a despondent older woman who meets an optimistic younger woman with whom she has a lot in common.

“Eternal Coffee Break” tells the story of the three hosts on a coffee break as they discuss various details about their job.

Crew

Zeitler directs the production and is co-producer with Renata Allelujka (Crest Hill). Maureen Corcoran (Wheaton) is the stage manager. Other production crew members include Paul Lauricella (tech director and sound design), Dan Ruzicka (light design), Todd Ridgeway (set design), Maggie Fredricks (box office), Angela Bend (fight choreographer), David Dowell (photography) and Matt Hellyer (graphic design).

Tickets cost $15, with all fees included. To reserve tickets, visit villagetheatreguild.com/2024-5 or call the VTG box office at 630-469-8230. Village Theatre Guild is at 2S720 Park Blvd. (near the northwest corner of Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard) in Glen Ellyn. Free parking is available. The production is appropriate for PG-13 audiences because of content and language.