Tributes to Tony Bennett, Tina Turner; comedian Paula Poundstone part of McAninch Arts Center’s new season

Michael Feinstein in “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett” will be at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus on Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Steven Sorokoff)

The McAninch Arts Center, located on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, announced its 2024-2025 Performance Series touring events, as well as the Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philarmonic 2024-2025 season. Tickets for single performances are now on sale.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 season include “A Conversation with Kathryn Grody & Mandy Patinkin” on Nov. 9-10, Michael Feinstein in “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett” on Feb. 16, 2025 and The High Kings & Mary Black on March 1, 2025.

MAC’s Performance Series season opens with PROUD Tina: “The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” preceded by a free kick-off party in the lobby on Sept. 7.

Other season highlights include a frequent panelist on NPR’s weekly news quiz show, “Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me,” Paula Poundstone, on Sept. 14; “America’s Got Talent” MALEVO on Sept. 28; Capitol Fools on Sept. 29; Scott Keo’s tribute to Michael Bublé on Oct. 18; MOMIX’s “ALICE” on Feb. 2,2025; improv legends Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood on March 9, 2025 and a special screening of the movie “Hairspray” with live commentary by Director John Waters on March 16, 2025.

The Performance Series season continues through May 4, 2025.

BTE opens a three-play season with “The Outsider,” Sept. 5-Oct. 6, a hilarious mock-up of modern American politics, and New Philharmonic opens its five-program season with “Ravel & Mahler” featuring guest pianist Winston Choi Oct. 5-6.

In addition to professional productions in 2024-2025, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage theater, music and dance performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and the 2024 Lakeside Summer Pavilion Series.

Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events, or to purchase tickets.