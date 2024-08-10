5 Things to Do: Watch fireworks in Lakemoor and Woodstock; celebrate butterflies in Crystal Lake

FILE - Arianna Arango, 5, of Algonquin tries on a pair of wings as The Monarch Coalition hosted the Monarch Fair at Crystal Lake Main Beach in 2023. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

10 years with Crystal Lake Brewing: Celebrate Crystal Lake Brewing’s 10-year anniversary Friday and Saturday at the bar, located at 150 N. Main St. Live music and food trucks will keep the party going from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Live performances include Deja Vu and Modern Day Romeos. Enjoy three new beers specially brewed for the occasion. The cover charge is $5, and parking is available at the Crystal Lake train station. More information on Crystal Lake Brewing’s party can be found at facebook.com/CrystalLakeBrewing.

Lakemoor Fest: The 2024 Lakemoor Fest will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Park, located at 233 Rand Road. Enjoy live music performances from Exit 147 on Friday and the Matthew Holm Band on Saturday, in addition to other live entertainment. Plenty of fun activities will fill the weekend, including a kids zone, food trucks, a fishing derby, live professional wrestling and fireworks. Check out more information about Lakemoor Fest at bit.ly/lakemoorfest2024.

Touch a truck: Visit Algonquin Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake for the township road district’s annual touch-a-truck event. Weather permitting, a helicopter will land at 11:30 a.m., followed by K-9 demonstrations by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Get up close and personal with multiple public service vehicles at the free event. The first hour will be sensory friendly. See more details on the Algonquin Township truck event at facebook.com/AlgonquinTownshipRoadDistrict.

Bullstock: Enjoy a night of fireworks and live music during Bullstock starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bull Valley Golf Club in Woodstock, located at 1311 Club Road. Live music performance includes Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama Band with fireworks at dusk. Fill up on American and Tex-Mex-style foods such as Rocky Mountain oyster sloppy joes and tacos. Tickets are $35 with add-on options for unlimited food and drink tickets. Check out more details at the Bull Valley Golf Club website at bullvalleygolfclub.com.

Monarchs and music: Get free admission to the beach and learn about butterflies at the Monarch Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crystal Lake Main Beach, located at 300 Lake Shore Drive. The free event will have information on pollinator plants and butterflies, science and art activities, face-painting and more than a dozen vendors. Purchase pollinator plants, and stay for musical performances by local bands and ensembles at the bandshell. Here is where you can get more information about the Monarch Fair: crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.