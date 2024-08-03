Bike Huntley is Sunday

Gear up for Bike Huntley 2024 starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St.

Bike patrol officers will lead cyclists through biking paths and parks in an 8.5-mile ride and finish with a picnic at the Huntley Town Square. The event is free, and registration is mandatory.

Not permitted are tricycles, bikes with training wheels or Big Wheels, and only pedal-assist electric bikes are allowed.

More information on Bike Huntley is available at the village’s website : huntley.il.us/residents/bike_huntley.php.