The Graceful Ordinary teams up with famed Chicago chef for new burger promotion

The balcony of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles. (Matt Reeves)

The Graceful Ordinary’s executive chef Chris Curren is teaming up with Chef Rob Levitt, who was seen on the FX series “The Bear,” for his first-ever Big City Burger Collab.

Chef Rob Levitt of Chicago's Publican Quality Meats. (MADELINE COX)

According to a news release, the new burger is called the PQM Burger after Levitt’s Publican Quality Meats, a cafe and butcher shop based in Chicago.

Graceful Ordinary The PQM Burger will appear on The Graceful Ordinary’s late-night bar menu. (Alyson Keen/Alyson Keen)

The PQM Burger will appear on The Graceful Ordinary’s late-night bar menu. The 8-ounce burger patty comes on a homemade potato bun, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, sweet griddled Spanish onions, bread and butter pickles and PQM’s special burger sauce. It will be available at the bar Thursday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to close, Aug. 23-Sept. 1.

For more information about The Graceful Ordinary, visit their website, www.thegracefulordinary.com/. The restaurant is located at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles.