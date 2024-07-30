Huntley Brat and Brew Fest is Saturday; Area Lions Club hosts charity event

The Huntley Area Lions Club has announced the second annual Brat and Brew Fest will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sew Hop’d Brewery, 1 Union Special Plaza in Huntley.

Attendees can purchase bratwurst from Reams Meat Market, hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, coleslaw and Culver’s frozen custard while listening to live music and enjoying drinks from Sew Hop’d. The festival will also feature raffles with prizes donated by local businesses and sponsors. Admission to the event is free. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

The Culver’s frozen custard eating contest will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a championship cup-stacking team demonstration.

The Lions Club will use all proceeds from the event to support the hearing and vision impaired.