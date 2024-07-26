Party in the Burg happening Friday in Johnsburg

Pack up lawn chairs and a cooler of drinks for the Party in the Burg event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Rescue Squad Memorial Park in Johnsburg.

The adults-only night out will have food trucks and live music by Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information is available on the village’s website, johnsburg.org/community/page/party-burg-2024.

