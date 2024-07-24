Geneva Arts Fair returns July 27 and 28

A butterfly sculpture made by Illinois artist Anthony Slichenmyer of Olney is displayed during a previous Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva. The event returns on July 27 and 28. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

One of Geneva’s biggest events of the summer, the Geneva Arts Fair, returns to South Third Street on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28.

The fine arts show transforms the street into an outdoor gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and will feature work from more than 120 fine artists from around the country in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, mixed media, photography, ceramic, acrylics, jewelry and more.

A patron views colorful artwork displayed at a booth during a previous Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com )

Patrons can purchase original works of art and have the opportunity to meet exhibiting artists, learn the sources of their inspirations and ask questions about techniques.

Downtown Third Street in Geneva serves as a picturesque backdrop for the outdoor fine arts show that has been voted tops by Best Art Fairs by artfaircalendar.com.

Plandscape Inc. will transform the intersection of South Third and Franklin streets into the Arts Garden, designed as a comforting, breathtaking display of foliage and color. Acoustic music will fill the air from noon to 2 p.m.

The prestigious show includes free art activities for children of all ages.

For more information, including exhibiting artists, visit genevachamber.com or call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.