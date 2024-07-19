3D Sideouts in Island Lake bringing live music to new expanded concert patio

3D Sideouts Sports Tavern has expanded its outdoor concert patio, just in time to welcome live music to Island Lake in the northwest suburbs this summer.

Bands on the schedule include Imposters in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute on July 27, Mungion on Aug. 10 and The Prince Experience on Aug. 17.

Patrons enjoy the summer vibe near the patio stage at 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern on Roberts Road in Island Lake. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern. )

Additionally, great local and regional talent will be featured Thursday through Sunday weekly through September. Performers include The 1985, Too Hype Crew, Fool House and more.

Owner Jerry DeLaurentis said in a news release that the expanded space can accommodate up to 1,000 people with a new crate bar and sky deck on top of it. The outdoor area’s great summer vibe includes potted palms, a fire table, gazebo bar and multiple seating levels. A 6-by-10-foot video wall soon will be installed, as will an improved sound system and better lighting.

The gazebo bar and sky deck can be reserved for private parties of up to 20 people. Other VIP seating is also available by reservation.

”Between the band schedule and the new setup, we’re going to be bigger and better than ever,” DeLaurentis said in the release. “It’s going to be a fantastic summer for music fans at Sideouts. Our new outdoor venue is second to none.”

The music lineup and events calendar can be found at 3dsideouts.com/events-calendar, where visitors also will find the TicketWeb link for purchases. Prices vary depending on the performance, but are in the $25 range for general admission for a nationally touring act, or $15 for a regional band. Food and drink are available for purchase at the shows.

For additional general information, visit 3dsideouts.com, find Sideouts Sports Tavern on social, or call 847-526-7174.