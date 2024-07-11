Outdoor dining season is heating up. Here are some spots you can hit in the suburbs

Like the weather, outdoor dining season is heating up.

While patios and al fresco restaurant experiences are de rigueur in southern climates where it’s warm enough to do it year-round, the experience is all the sweeter in the Midwest where we’re driven indoors half the time.

With more restaurants adding outdoor dining after the pandemic, there is no shortage of choices when it comes to restaurants with patios in the suburbs. Here are a handful of options to get you started.

El Patio

64 S. Grove Ave., Elgin, (224) 238-3153, elpatioelgin.com/. When your name is El Patio you better have a good outdoor dining space, which this Mexican eatery does. Located on the Fox River in Elgin, the patio features furnishings and accessories selected from Mexico. Bring some friends, drink some margs and fill up on the marranada, a mixed grill dish of meats, seafood and vegetables served on a terra cotta grill shaped like a pig, which is brought to the table with charcoal embers that keep the food warm.

Gia Mia

31 S. 1st St., St. Charles, (630) 415-0770, giamiapizzabar.com/. Though they have numerous locations, the St. Charles Gia Mia benefits from the recently developed First Street Plaza with a large patio on which you can enjoy their Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh pasta, craft beers and cocktails.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. A bar and restaurant that is also a marina? Sounds perfect for al fresco dining. Their outdoor menu is loaded with salads, burgers, sandwiches and nightly specials, including the Friday night fish fry.

The James

317 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1317, thejamesgeneva.com/. Their sizable patio, open for lunch and dinner, allows views of all the comings and goings on bustling Third Street in downtown Geneva. Their diverse menu is complemented by a wine list that was recently honored by Wine Spectator.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

The Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin offers live music. (Photo provided by The Old Republic Kitchen + Bar )

155 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (224) 535-9544, oldrepublicbar.com/. Old Republic embraced outdoor dining during the pandemic, expanding its space and adding an outdoor bar and a large stage for live music. Plenty of burgers and handhelds are on the menu, as well as pizza and classic entrees.

SixtyFour — Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Sip one of 64 wines served by the glass while taking in a beautiful view of the DuPage River. The menu also features small plate entrees, cheese and charcuterie, and more.

Tequila Val’s

309 Meier St., East Dundee, (847) 865-8257, tequilavals.com/. Housed in the former Anvil Club, Tequila Val’s serves up Mexican cuisine and a new open patio conveniently located by the nearby bike trail and downtown. Enjoy fresh margaritas and craft cocktails with entrees such as lamb shank birria, tacos, burritos and more.

The Graceful Ordinary

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. The Graceful Ordinary’s screened-in terrace offers front-row views of the Fox River and downtown St. Charles without the bugs. Hit up their Oyster & Martini Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday for $2 oysters on the half shell and a specialty menu of $10 martinis.

