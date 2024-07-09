Elgin Community College presents the musical ‘Rent’

Elgin Community College Musical Theatre presents “Rent,” a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical, beginning Friday, July 26, in the ECC Arts Center Second Space Theatre. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College Musical Theatre presents “Rent,” a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical, beginning Friday, July 26, in the ECC Arts Center Second Space Theatre.

According to a news release, “Rent” follows a year in the life of a group of young artists struggling to survive and create in New York City’s East Village. Against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, these friends navigate their dreams, relationships, and the realities of life, finding strength in their community and the transformative power of love.

“Our production of ‘Rent’ is a poignant tribute to the resilience and creativity of those who faced the AIDS crisis head-on,” said Andy Bero, director of the musical. “It’s a visceral reminder of a time when love and community were lifelines amid the darkness, and it speaks volumes about the enduring power of solidarity.”

Showtimes

Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to see “Rent” are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. They can be purchased online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.

ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus is located at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.