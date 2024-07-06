Crystal Lake parade Sunday: Lineup, road closures, new route and all you need to know

One of the highlights of Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day parade celebration, Lakeside Festival, is the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of local organizations, businesses and other entities will be represented this year.
For a full lineup of Lakeside Festival events and other information, visit thedole.org/the-fest.
New parade route this year
There’s a different route this year because of roadwork along Dole Avenue. The new parade route will start at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., to West Crystal Lake Avenue and North Oak Street, concluding at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.
Road closures for parade
- All of Maplewood Lane.
- Corner of Woodstock Street at Dole Avenue.
- Corner of Woodstock Street and Oak Street.
- Crystal Lake Avenue from Victor Parkway to Pomeroy Avenue.
- Corner of Lincoln Parkway and Crystal Lake Avenue.
- All of Dole Avenue from Crystal Lake Avenue to Woodstock Street.
- Oak Street from Crystal Lake Avenue to Route 176.
Parade lineup in marching order
- Crystal Lake Police Department.
- Welcome banner.
- Marine Corps Color Guard and Boy Scouts.
- Illinois Army National Guard’s 144th Army Band.
- Blue Star Banner.
- Grand Marshal Donna McAnally.
- Crystal Lake William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171.
- Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline.
- City of Crystal Lake.
- Home State Bank.
- Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic - Crystal Lake.
- City of Crystal Lake.
- Crystal Lake Fire Department.
- Northern Illinois Fire Museum.
- Walter Alarm Service.
- Jackson Pierzinga singing the National Anthem.
- Crystal Lake Lions Club flag.
- Crystal Lake Memorial VFW Post 12014.
- Dundee Scottish Pipe Band.
- ARMNS Pest Control.
- First Institute.
- Firewagon Hockey/Crystal Lake Ice House.
- Those Funny Little People.
- Orange Theory.
- Crystal Lake Public Library.
- Salvation Army of McHenry County.
- MidWest Renegades Equestrian Drill Team.
- Lansing Pools.
- TL Decks.
- Mathnasium of Crystal Lake.
- Martin Chevrolet.
- McHenry County Republican Party.
- Millie’s Playland.
- Nu-Gen Cleaning and Restoration.
- Thunderbird Preschool.
- Expert Roofing.
- Herrick Auto Rebuilders.
- M’Lady Nissan.
- Districts 47/155 Transportation.
- General Exterior Construction.
- 1-TOM-PLUMBER.
- Crystal Lake Park District.
- Crystal Lake Parks Initiative Foundation.
- Rosie’s Gluten Free Sweets.
- Geske and Sons.
- Die Musikmeisters German Band.
- Kingpins.
- Crystal Lake Culture Arts and Music.
- Crystal Lake Culture Kiwanis Club.
- Sparklers Twirl Team.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
- Spartan Boxing and Fitness.
- Crystal Lake Travel.
- Jarvis Exteriors.
- Rabine Mechanical.
- Democratic Party of McHenry County.
- Kellie Wegener, McHenry County Board member.
- Star 105.5.
- Power Force Athletics.
- Lee’s Martial Arts Academy.
- Tebala Air Squadron.
- Medinah Shriners.
- Mathews Company.
- Take 5 Oil Change.
- Sunburst Corvette Club.
- Santa’s Village Amusement and Waterpark.
- St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and Little Saints Preschool.
- Volo Musuem,
- Jesse White Tumbling Team.
- Camping World of Wauconda.
- Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard.
- Prairie Ridge High School Varsity Dance Team.
- Crystal Lake Central High School.
- Crystal Lake South High School Dance Team.
- Jimmy John’s.
- Schafer Brothers Remodeling.
- Sportsclips.
- Rise Up Foundation.
- Crystal Lake Raiders Cheer and Football.
- Taqueria Las Cumbres.
- Academia de Danza Aztlan.
- Restoration 1.
- Accurate Personnel.
- American Taxi Dispatch.
- NerdsToGo.
- Spark’d Dispensary.
- Cycling Without Age McHenry County.
- Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.
- Sage YMCA.
- Habitat for Humanity McHenry County.
- Hope for Warriors.
- Crystal Lake Food Pantry.
- Living Waters Lutheran Church.
- A-Tec Ambulance.
- Crystal Lake Police Department.