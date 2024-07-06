Crystal Lake parade Sunday: Lineup, road closures, new route and all you need to know

Members of the Tebala Motor Patrol perform during a previous Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade. This year's parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at City Hall. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

One of the highlights of Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day parade celebration, Lakeside Festival, is the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of local organizations, businesses and other entities will be represented this year.

For a full lineup of Lakeside Festival events and other information, visit thedole.org/the-fest.

New parade route this year

There’s a different route this year because of roadwork along Dole Avenue. The new parade route will start at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., to West Crystal Lake Avenue and North Oak Street, concluding at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.

Road closures for parade

All of Maplewood Lane.

Corner of Woodstock Street at Dole Avenue.

Corner of Woodstock Street and Oak Street.

Crystal Lake Avenue from Victor Parkway to Pomeroy Avenue.

Corner of Lincoln Parkway and Crystal Lake Avenue.

All of Dole Avenue from Crystal Lake Avenue to Woodstock Street.

Oak Street from Crystal Lake Avenue to Route 176.

Parade lineup in marching order