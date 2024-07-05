Where to find free live music, theatre in the suburbs this summer

The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series, River Rhapsody, is held on Wednesday evenings at the Peg Bond Center bandshell, 151 N. Island Ave. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Mother Nature can play a pivotal role in any outdoor performance – a cool breeze adding to the suspense of a dramatic scene, the sounds of crickets chiming in the background chorus of a concert.

If you want to witness the magic of live entertainment in nature yourself, there are plenty of ways to up your cultural game this summer. From outdoor concerts to a walking play, here are some outdoor theatre and live entertainment shows you can add to your summer bucket list.

River Rhapsody Concert Series

Bring your own blanket or chair to enjoy this free concert series along the Batavia Riverwalk, located on Houston Street at Island Avenue in Batavia. On Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., groups will play a variety of rock, country and pop favorites. Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Upcoming performances include:

July 17 – Classical Blast

July 24 – The Jolly Ringwalds

July 31 – Voyage

Summer Concert Series

The free Summer Concert Series performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Good Tymes Shelter, 435 Airport Road in Sycamore. Enjoy good eats from the grill, snacks, beer and wine, which are available for purchase, while enjoying music in the great outdoors.

The Stingrays performing at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex as part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District. (Shaw Local file photo) (David Petesch)

The concert lineup includes:

July 11 – The Grady Experience

July 18 – Wild Daisy

July 25 – Class of ‘68

Aug. 1 – Sushi Roll

Venue 1012 concerts

This amphitheater at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego offers a variety of outdoor summer entertainment including concerts. Enjoy the sounds of country, rock and pop tunes from the 1960s to present day.

Free concerts are on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. Upcoming shows include The Hair Band Night on July 11 and Don’t Rock the Jukebox on Aug. 1. In addition, affordable ticketed concerts are held on Saturday evenings.

For the full lineup of events, visit www.venue1012.com .

Lakeside Summer Series

Enjoy concerts with a lake view during this free outdoor entertainment series at the College of DuPage’s Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Bring a picnic supper or pick up something to eat from one of the food vendors on site.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Upcoming performances include:

July 12 – New Philharmonic

July 18 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

July 19 – Brit Pack

July 25 – Joey Alexander

July 26 – Uptown Soul

Aug. 9 - Elton Rohn: A Tribute of Elton John

Admission is free but a donation of non-perishable foods or paper goods are welcome. Donations benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and COD Student Fuel Pantry.

Walking Plays

Performed by local professional actors, Walking Plays are full-length plays performed at different locations at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53 in Lisle. Enjoy a one- to two-mile hike, stopping along the way for each scene of the July and August production, House at Pooh Corner. Ticket purchase is required for these events.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays at the Thornhill Shelter on the West Side. Dates are: July 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; and Aug. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.