Koalas, camels – visitors name best zoos in Illinois

Cosley Zoo’s five acres is home to farm animals and native Illinois wildlife. Hands-on exhibits immerse visitors in natural habitats for white-tailed deer, red fox, Blanding’s turtles, bobcats, a coyote, a black-crowned night heron and more.

As of September 2023, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums reports there are 213 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States, which see about 183 million visitors each year. Though zoos and aquariums often have been maligned for keeping animals in captivity, AZA-accredited facilities provide much more than a chance to ogle caged lions or fish in a tank. Visiting one may afford you a valuable opportunity to help your favorite wild animals.

AZA-accredited zoos are committed to promoting species conservation and animal welfare, prioritizing caring for endangered animals and funding initiatives to preserve natural habitats like savannas and rainforests. Buying an entrance ticket (and maybe a souvenir or two) can help support ecological conservation efforts both inside and outside the zoo, so you can enjoy your visit knowing that your purchases are going to good use.

Besides showcasing exotic species from faraway locations, zoos often feature restaurants and concession stands, educational programs and unique activities, making them a great choice for a fun day out.

Of course, some zoos are better than others, standing out among the ranks thanks to their exhibits, high-quality dining options, increased accessibility and other criteria. To help you plan your next trip, Stacker compiled a list of the best zoos and aquariums in Illinois, according to Tripadvisor.

Randall Oaks Zoo

Elmer the dromedary camel is one of the animals at Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee. (Photo provided by Randall Oaks Zoo)

Get up close to the animals at Randall Oaks Zoo, which is operated by the Dundee Township Park District. Animals at the zoo include blue peacocks, turkey vultures, wallabies, llamas, alpacas, camels, donkeys, bobcats, owls and more. The zoo has a variety of programs for kids and families, including camping at the zoo, Zoofari camps and more.

- Rating: 5/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee - Read more on Tripadvisor or dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo

Phillips Park Zoo

Phillips Park Zoo is a free, popular draw in Aurora.

Aurora’s Phillips Park Zoo has about 100 animals that represent 41 species. Animals available for viewing include bald eagles, great horned owls, gray wolves, elk, goats, reptiles, turkeys, peacocks, otters, barred owl, Cooper’s hawk, peregrine falcon and cougars. The free zoo is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo has a Kids Zone and activities for children, including a scavenger hunt they can complete during their visit.

- Rating: 4.5/5 (172 reviews) - Address: 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora - Read more on Tripadvisor or aurora-il.org/150/Phillips-Park-Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brumby is one of two male koalas who recently arrived at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is celebrating its 90th year in 2024! This jewel of a zoo has more than 3,400 animals from around the world and a plethora of special activities, experiences and animal encounters. Check out the latest events and activities, including new animal habitats and a returning seasonal favorite, a new VR film featuring Africa’s great migration, the Summer Nights Concert Series and the opening of the popular splash pad and spray misters for keeping cool during a summer visit. Some of the new animal habitats include turtles and koalas.

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,210 reviews) - Address: 8400 31st St. (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield - Read more on Tripadvisor or brookfieldzoo.org

Cosley Zoo

Cosley Zoo in Wheaton draws fans from across the region. (Daily Herald Media Group/Bev Horne/Daily Herald file phot)

Wheaton Park District’s Cosley Zoo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, is home to farm animals and native wildlife spread across five acres. The zoo has more than 200 animals in 20 exhibits, including mammals, birds and reptiles. Check out the zoo’s special activities and programs for kids and adults.

- Rating: 4.5/5 (228 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton - Read more on Tripadvisor or cosleyzoo.org

Summerfield Farm and Zoo

Summerfield Farm and Zoo is a small zoo just south of Rockford in Belvidere. The zoo has a variety of animals, many of which are rescues. Species include mountain lions, zebra, lemurs, alligators, giant tortoises, wolves, reindeer, monkeys and more. The zoo has daily animal shows, and additional activities include private animal encounters and tours. Summerfield is a must-visit at Christmas, when it transforms into Christmas Town with Santa and his reindeer.

- Rating: 4/5 (36 reviews) - Address: 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere - Read more on Tripadvisor or summerfieldfarmandzoo.com

Niabi Zoo

This zoo, located near the Quad Cities, began in the 1950s as a private zoo for exotic animals. Today, it’s home to more than 600 animals representing 200 species from around the world. Animals include leopards, giraffes, rhinos, lizards, tortoises, snakes and more. Enjoy train and carousel rides, and experience an animal encounter. The zoo offers camps and special events like Breakfast with the Reptiles, African Painted Dog Day and more.

- Rating: 4/5 (177 reviews) - Address: 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley - Read more on Tripadvisor or niabizoo.com

Peoria Zoo

More than 100 species of animals from across the globe occupy the 14 acres of Peoria Zoo. The zoo’s landscaped exhibits mimic the animals’ natural habitat, including Africa, Asia and Australia. Animals include rhinos, giraffes, lions, tigers, zebras, snakes, turtles, alligators and more. Check out the daily zookeeper chats and animal feeding encounters.

- Rating: 4/5 (399 reviews) - Address: 2320 N. Prospect Road, Peoria - Read more on Tripadvisor or peoriazoo.org

Lincoln Park Zoo

Located in Lincoln Park in the heart of Chicago, the 49-acre zoo is a must-visit when visiting the city with kids. The zoo has more than 200 species from around the world on display, such as lions, penguins, reptiles, giraffes, rhinos, birds and more! Check out the daily activities, which often include free animal feedings and training, as well as fee activities such as the Malott Family Penguin Encounter.

Lincoln Park Zoo is also home to the Pritzker Family Children’s Zoo, featuring North American animals and interactive learning exhibits, and Kovler Seal Pool. The zoo has several dining options available.

Admission is free, and the zoo is open 365 days a year.

- Rating: 4.5/5 (5,979 reviews) - Address: 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago - Read more on Tripadvisor or lpzoo.org

