Festivals & celebrations that will rock the suburbs this month

Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta The cardboard boat Point Break during the 2022 Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta at Main Beach in Crystal Lake. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local) (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

The livin’ is easy during summertime with numerous celebrations and festivals going on all summer long. Of course, getting away from the grind isn’t always easy, but once you get away, kick back and let some fun in, you’ll be in for a treat.

Here’s a list of events that are certain to treat your senses, fill your belly and provide wonderful adventures for you and your friends and family in July.

Windmill City Festival

July 12-14

Batavia

Jackie Rakers of Batavia carries her dog Heaven who is dressed as Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke off the stage during the pet competition during the Windmill City Festival Saturday July 8, 2023 in Batavia. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

Originally known as Batavia Boo Boo Days, this annual festival has long been a staple of the community and has become a tradition for many families. Here’s some reasons why: carnival, golf challenge, speed dating with books, pet contest, chuck the duck toss, sidewalk chalk contest, make-and-take your own wind-powered craft, 5K, big wheels/tricycles races, family rock painting and diaper derby. Here’s who is providing the soundtrack on the stage: Hillbilly Rockstarz, Hi Infidelity, Kaleidoscope Eyes, Libido Funk Circus, Radio Gaga, Brass on Fire and This End Up. www.windmillcityfest.org

Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin’ Ribfest

July 11-14

Lake in the Hills

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest Crowds gather near food vendors during the final day of the 2022 Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

If four straight days of mouth-watering barbecue and the rockin’ sounds of some of the best bands in the Chicagoland area, along with a headliner in Jefferson Starship, sounds like a good time to you, then you better get out to beautiful Sunset Park. This event features some of the best grillers in the country for plenty of great eats. There will also be funnel cakes and other treats, as well as a carnival featuring rides for the kids, family and those who are looking for thrills. And you’ll be thrilled to hear this - all proceeds from this event go to support Like in the Hills Rotary Charities. www.rockinrotaryribfest.com

Peach Festival

July 13-14, July 20-21

Geneva

Come to Windy Acres Farm and take a bite of peach. Eat brats, burgers, sweet corn and, of course, homemade peach cobbler. Drink peach-themed drinks included spiked peach slushes and a variety of summer ales. Purchase peach-filled desserts and more from the farmstead. A special attraction area will keep the kids smiling and busy for hours with zip lines, mini golf, DJ and more. Entry is free to the festival and $16 per person to enter the attraction area (2 years older and up). www.windyacresfarmstand.com

Jazz Up Music Festival

July 13

Glen Ellyn

The premiere jazz festival of DuPage County will be bringing an afternoon lineup of jazz on Main St. in downtown Glen Ellyn. www.downtownglenellyn.com/jazz-up-music-festival

Yorkville River Fest

July 20

Yorkville

Yorkville River Fest will return for a weekend of live music, cardboard boat races, craft beer tasting, family activities and more on July 20 along the Fox River. (Photo provided by the City of Yorkville)

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department is combining great food, live country music and family activities for a full-day of fun at Riverfront Park. Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show, Ripped Jeans Duo and Whiskey Romance will take the stage while an arcade, character meet and greet, Barbie Land, a cardboard boat race and more will keep the family fun flowing all day long.

Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta

July 20

Crystal Lake