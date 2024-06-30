McHenry radio station 105.5 to celebrate morning show duo’s 15 years on air

This summer, Joe Cicero and Tina Bree mark 15 years as co-hosts of Joe and Tina Mornings on Star 105.5. The pair are heard from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. (Photo provided by Star 105.5 FM)

McHenry County radio station Star 105.5 is hosting a Listener Appreciation Night to celebrate the morning duo of Joe and Tina’s 15 years on air.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 Chapel Hill Road, near McHenry. The movies that will be shown are “Despicable Me 4” and “Inside Out 2.”

Joe and Tina are heard on Star 105.5 in the suburbs of Chicago and streaming at star105.com from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Scott Dehn, owner of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, said in a news release that he thinks the key to the duo’s enduring popularity is simple.

Moviegoers pose for a photo before a special showing of "Barbie" last year at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

“What you hear on the radio is exactly who they are in real life,” Dehn said.

The event will feature giveaways ranging from free popcorn to a full dinner at the concession stand, movie passes, carload passes and more.

For information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.