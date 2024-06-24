Recently opened restaurants in the Chicago area

Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Chicago using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve. (Morguefile)

Many families around the country have traditions involving restaurants, whether it’s returning to the same spot year after year for birthdays, Sunday morning brunches at a favorite local diner, or Friday night pies at a neighborhood pizza place.

While plenty of diners like to visit the same restaurants every year, every month, or even every week, others also want to try something new. Consumers today are "looking for new flavor experiences that excite their palates and provide a respite from their daily routines," Stacey Kinkaid, the vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods, said in a statement. "The trend of global flavors demonstrates this as diners look for discovery and escape from the ordinary."

US Foods, a major domestic food service distributor, surveyed 1,000 people who reflect the demographic makeup of the general American population about their dining out and takeout habits. They found that the average person dines out about three times per month for a wide range of reasons, from socialization to enjoying the atmosphere, and from celebrating something special to avoiding the labor of cooking (and cleaning up afterward).

As for what types of restaurants they tend to dine in, at the top of the list is casual dining (62%), followed by fast food (57%) and fast casual (54%). Contemporary casual (32%) and bar and grills (25%) round out the top five.

Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Chicago using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve. Get ready to make some new restaurant plans!

Archive Lounge

- Rating: 5.0/5 (1 reviews) - Address: 228 East Ontario St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Pizza, Desserts, Wine Bars - Read more on Yelp

Casa Madai

- Rating: 4.8/5 (4 reviews) - Address: 2023 South Racine Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Sushi Bars - Read more on Yelp

Washington Hall

- Rating: 4.5/5 (2 reviews) - Address: 15 West Washington St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Food Court - Read more on Yelp

Dolce Arte

- Rating: 3.8/5 (4 reviews) - Address: 3622 South Morgan St. MAC Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Cafes, Desserts, Breakfast & Brunch - Read more on Yelp

Omakase Shoji

- Rating: 5.0/5 (2 reviews) - Address: 1641 West Chicago Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Japanese, Bars - Read more on Yelp

Las Maria's Breakfast Club

- Rating: 4.6/5 (7 reviews) - Address: 5501 North Lincoln Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Breakfast & Brunch - Read more on Yelp

Drip Collective

- Rating: 4.6/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 172 North Racine Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Pizza - Read more on Yelp

Wave Sushi

- Rating: 4.8/5 (4 reviews) - Address: 1858 North Western Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Sushi Bars - Read more on Yelp

Bonci

- Rating: 4.4/5 (7 reviews) - Address: 3151 North Broadway Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Pizza, Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies - Read more on Yelp

Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe

- Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews) - Address: 565 West Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

Miso & Nori

- Rating: 4.6/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 346 West Armitage Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Sushi Bars, Salad, Japanese - Read more on Yelp

Stefani's Bottega Italiana

- Rating: 3.9/5 (35 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 6075 North Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Pasta Shops, Italian, Pizza - Read more on Yelp

Teriyaki Madness

- Rating: 4.5/5 (20 reviews) - Address: 4707 West Foster Ave. Ste B3 Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Japanese, Asian Fusion, Gluten-Free - Read more on Yelp

Apna Indian Grill

- Rating: 4.6/5 (22 reviews) - Address: 4393 North Elston Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Indian - Read more on Yelp

Soloway Coffee

- Rating: 4.1/5 (28 reviews) - Address: 2275 North Lincoln Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Desserts - Read more on Yelp

Sunda - Fulton Market

- Rating: 4.4/5 (14 reviews) - Address: 333 North Green St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Asian Fusion - Read more on Yelp

Professor Pizza

- Rating: 4.2/5 (11 reviews) - Address: 1610 North Wells St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Pizza, Italian, Pasta Shops - Read more on Yelp

Gaoku Izakaya

- Rating: 4.6/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 2759 West Augusta Blvd. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Izakaya, Cocktail Bars, Thai - Read more on Yelp

Egg Tuck

- Rating: 4.0/5 (30 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 2411 North Clark St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Beverage Store, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

Egg O Egg

- Rating: 4.6/5 (9 reviews) - Address: 800 North State St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Thai, American, Breakfast & Brunch - Read more on Yelp

Sando Street

- Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews) - Address: 1547 North Ashland Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Japanese, Sandwiches, Asian Fusion - Read more on Yelp

Swadesi Cafe

- Rating: 4.2/5 (20 reviews) - Address: 328 South Jefferson St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Bakeries, Cafes - Read more on Yelp

Yaya Mas Greek Kuzina

- Rating: 4.6/5 (13 reviews) - Address: 1755 North Sheffield Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Greek, Coffee & Tea, Bakeries - Read more on Yelp

Gemini Grill

- Rating: 4.9/5 (10 reviews) - Address: 748 North State St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Desserts, Cocktail Bars, American - Read more on Yelp

Tama

- Rating: 4.9/5 (9 reviews) - Address: 1952 North Damen Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Greek, Bars - Read more on Yelp

La Serre

- Rating: 4.7/5 (31 reviews) - Address: 307 North Green St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: French, Mediterranean - Read more on Yelp

Mirella's Tavern

- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews) - Address: 2056 West Division St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Restaurants - Read more on Yelp

Brasero

- Rating: 4.6/5 (22 reviews) - Address: 1709 West Chicago Ave. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Latin American, New American, Cocktail Bars - Read more on Yelp

La Grande Boucherie - Chicago

- Rating: 4.3/5 (155 reviews) - Price level: $$$ - Address: 431 North Dearborn St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Steakhouses, French, Cocktail Bars - Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 74 metros.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.