Raue Center School For The Arts to present ‘Static: Noise of a New Musical’

Raue Center School For The Arts will present “Static: Noise of a New Musical,” an original Morse code musical written and composed by Tess Rowan. Directed by Rob Scharlow, and with music direction by James Mablin, the production will run from July 12-21 at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

According to a news release, “Static” tells the story of a teenage girl named Maine who sets out on a mission to find her father, who went missing in the woods on the Appalachian Trail five years earlier. Along with the help of local teen Charlie, Maine embarks on a detective mission to uncover the truth about her father’s disappearance, while discovering new friendships and family history along the way. The musical blends musical theater, folk-rock music and Morse code to create an immersive and mystery-filled audience experience.

The groundbreaking production is the first musical to utilize Morse code as a method of dramatic storytelling, including cryptic Morse code clues and secret messages embedded in the music. The cast and creative team at RCSA have spent five weeks workshopping the musical with writer and composer Tess Rowan, participating in its continued development.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Static: Noise of a New Musical’ to our audiences,” said RCSA Education Director Rob Scharlow in the release. “Tess Rowan’s unique vision has created a truly immersive experience that is both thrilling and emotional. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it for themselves.”

The production features a talented cast of actors, including students from the school, who will work directly with the playwright and alongside the school’s directing staff. The cast includes Larissa Beckman, Claire Capra, Connor Daley, Kate Hampton, Nora Hubert, Michael Rodriguez and writer and composer Tess Rowan as Maine McAfee.

Tickets for “Static: Noise of a New Musical” are on sale now and can be purchased at RaueCenter.org or by calling the box office at 815-356-9212. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $10 for students (RaueNOW Members prices are $17.50 and $7, respectively).

For more information about RCSA and “Static: Noise of a New Musical,” visit rauecenter.org.

Cast members and team

Larissa Beckman - Radio Host / Wesser McAfee

Claire Capra - Sage McAfee

Connor Daley - Charlie Oscar

Kate Hampton - Harper McAfee

Nora Hubert - Georgia McAfee

Michael Rodriguez - Katahdin

Tess Rowan - Maine McAfee

Writer/Composer: Tess Rowan

Director: Rob Scharlow

Music Director: James Mablin