Legendary rock band Kansas coming to Joliet this fall

Legendary classic rock band Kansas will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Nov. 9.

According to a news release, the “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the U.S. and into Canada.

“This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023 which commemorates Kansas’s first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album,” said guitarist and original member Richard Williams.

Some of the band’s biggest songs include “Dust in the Wind,” “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Point of No Return.”

The band’s current lineup includes original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon and original drummer Phil Ehart. Drummer Eric Holmquist is performing on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack, according to the release.

For more information about the band, visit kansasband.com.

Ticket prices start at $40, and can be bought online. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.