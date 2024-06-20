5 Things to Do: Bluegrass, movies and anniversaries in DeKalb County

The flowers are in full bloom Thursday afternoon as Blumen Gardens in Sycamore prepares for fully reopening. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order through May 30 but loosened some of the restrictions. One new development announced was that greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may reopen as essential businesses, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. (Mark Busch)

This weekend

1. Hang out in DeKalb Public Library after hours with bluegrass group Misspent Youth: Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., and music starts at 6:30 p.m. One of the founders of the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association, Dave Kolars, will play banjo while the owner of DeKalb-based Woodworks & Ludewig Mandolins, Dale Ludewig, plays banjo. Sandwich resident Mike Warfel will play the bass during the hour-long set. No registration is required for the free to attend event. For more information, visit dkpl.org.

2. Sandwich Park District’s Movie in the Park series is back for another summer: At dusk Friday, from Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St. in Sandwich, the Sandwich Park District will show “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” This weekend’s happening is the first of three movies in the park events the Sandwich Park District will host host this summer. The district will show “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” at the same location July 19, and “The Sandlot” on Aug. 16. at Memorial Park, 601 S. Green St. in Sandwich. For more information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org.

This month

3. Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Sycamore-based business Blumen Gardens: Grab cocktails and a bite to eat from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 19 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St. in Sycamore, as company founders Joel and Joan Barczak celebrate 35 years of business with the reason they say they’ve been successful – the Sycamore community. Anyone is welcome to the free-to-attend event. For more information, visit blumengardens.com.

4. Have a pleasant day at the Good Time for All Festival: From 4 to 10 p.m. June 29, the Hinckley Festival Association will host the 2024 Good Time for All Festival at Hinckley High School, 700 E Lincoln Ave in Hinckley.The event has been rebranded from the annual Hinckley Fireworks Festival. The free-to-attend event will feature outdoor activities, food and music before culminating in a fireworks display once the sun has set. For more information, visit hinckleyfestivalassociation.org.

This summer

5. Attend the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Adult Soccer Association’s National Amateur Cup: Scheduled to take place July 25 to July 28, men’s and women’s teams will compete in separate semifinal and final matches at the Northern Illinois University Soccer and Track and Field Complex, Stadium Drive West in DeKalb. The winner of the Men’s USASA Amateur Cup will be entered into the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition, which includes both amateur and professional teams. For more information, visit usadultsoccer.com/national-amateur-cup.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.