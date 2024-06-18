Tickets available for single performances in Paramount Theatre’s Broadway series

Single show tickets for the Paramount Theatre's Broadway series for the upcoming season are now on sale. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre )

Tickets are now available for single performances in the Paramount Theatre’s upcoming Broadway series.

The 2024-2025 season at the downtown Aurora theatre includes “The Full Monty,” “Cats,” “Waitress” and “Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical.”

According to the Paramount Theatre, “The Full Monty” is a musical that follows Jerry, Dave and their friends who are unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York. The group decides to create a male strip show to help pay their mortgages and provide for their families after layoffs. “The Full Monty” runs from Aug. 21 to Oct. 6.

Next up is “Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Experience” Oct. 30-Jan. 19, 2025. This is the musical stage adaptation of the beloved Disney movie about royal sisters Elsa and Anna of Arendelle, who deliver a powerful message to audiences.

“Waitress” opens Feb. 12 and runs through March 30. This Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress stuck in a small town and loveless marriage. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she finds love and acceptance in a surprising place. The music and lyrics were written by Grammy Award winning artist Sara Bareilles.

Wrapping up the season is “Cats,” the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which will be at the theatre April 30-June 15. The musical is inspired by a collection of poems by T.S. Eliot, and brings the audience on a fantastical journey into the world of Jellicle Cats. This time, it will be reinvented by the Paramount Theatre for a new era of fans.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit paramountaurora.com. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 630-896-6666 or visit the box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.