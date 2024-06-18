Buffalo Wild Wings GO set to open in Huntley Wednesday

A Buffalo Wild Wings GO - similar to the one pictured here in St. Charles - is due to open in Huntley Wednesday. (Photo Provided by Buffalo Wild Wiings)

Dozens of Huntley-area wing enthusiasts could be getting free wings for the next year at the Buffalo Wild Wings GO grand opening Wednesday.

The eatery located at 9830 Route 47 will have a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the first 100 people in line will get a voucher for six wings each week for the next 52 weeks, according to a news release from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant will have a menu with traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs, according to the release. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, also known as BWW GO, was launched in 2020, according to the release. Buffalo Wild Wings GO is geared toward takeout or delivery, but diners in Huntley can also dine in.

“This opening marks an exciting moment both for the Buffalo Wild Wings brand and for me personally to be celebrating Huntley’s first GO location,” Nilesh Patel, Huntley Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, said in the release. “For us, this is a family-run business, and our team looks for to serving and supporting the Huntley community both within and beyond our restaurant doors for years to come!”

Patel told the Northwest Herald Monday people can place orders for pickup through apps like DoorDash starting Tuesday and will be able to call in orders at 217-953-7688 starting Wednesday.