5 Things to Do: Rhythm and BBQ, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, and more

Here are five things to do in Grundy County:

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: The Neverly Brothers, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, 111 E. Washington St.

The city of Morris hosts its summer concert series, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn. The Neverly Brothers will perform their rock and roll tribute show that covers everything from Elvis to The Beatles.

2. Rhythm & BBQ Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Goold Park Bandshell, 998 Lisbon St., Morris

What’s that smell? Well, it’s probably the smell of smoking meat in anticipation of the Rhythm & BBQ Festival, which brings food, retail vendors and live music to Goold Park’s bandshell for the third weekend in a row. Cooks, local and from out of town, will compete in a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sponsored competition. Musicians performing include Liam Tipple, Kenny P, and Jake Karlik & the Idols. Funds raised will go toward Illinois Valley Industries.

3. Minooka Lions Summerfest: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, downtown Minooka

It’s a festive weekend in Minooka, as well, as the Minooka Lions Club hosts its annual Summerfest. Overtaking the downtown, bands Keep the Eleven and Exit 122 kick off a weekend of activities. Friday features live music from the Nashville Electric Company and Back Country Roads, and Saturday has the Minooka Summerfest 5K, which starts at 8 a.m. and the Lions Club Pork Chop Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There also will be a bags tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the St. Mary’s parking lot next to the Post Office. Osceolo St. will also be home to a craft fair.

4. Rock the Block: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, downtown Morris

Next Thing Smokin’ performs in Downtown Morris the afternoon of Sunday, June 23, for Rock the Block, which brings live music, dancing and plenty of food trucks along with it. Set up some lawn chairs, enjoy the music and do some shopping at ll the downtown shores to make a good Sunday fun-day.

5. Fireworks Extravaganza at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, Grundy County Fair: Dusk, Wednesday, July 3, 8890 Route 47, Morris

It’s hard to believe the Fouth of July is less than a month away. The city of Morris and Grundy Bank hosts the annual fireworks celebration Wednesday, July 3, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. The fireworks celebrate Independence Day, but they also kick of the start of the Grundy County Fair. There’s plenty going on, including a Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, live music, face painting, a food court and more. The Grundy County Fair runs through Sunday, July 7.