Beef and Ag Festival to serve up food, music in Princeton

The Bureau County Cattlemen will present the 45th annual Beef and Ag Festival on Saturday, June 15, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Food from the Bureau County Cattlemen, the Princeton Lions Club, Sisler’s Ice Cream and beverages by TCA will be served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities include the Princeton Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the St. Louis Parish pie sales at 11 a.m. (pies may be sold out) and the pedal pull at 1 p.m. There also will be a petting zoo, among other activities.

Music will be provided by Jason Pritchett from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Seven Miles South from 11:30 to 1 p.m., as well as G’s Combo (Gary Frog Swanson).