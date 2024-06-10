Joliet American Legion Band to perform June 15 at Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony

The Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park. (Provided by Gary Picha)

The Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park, featuring the Joliet American Legion Band.

The national champion Joliet American Legion Band will perform a free concert. After having won the 2022 competition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the band went to Charlotte, North Carolina last year and won the contest again. The band is planning on going to New Orleans, Louisiana this August to earn a third consecutive honor.

The readers for the program will be Barb Ehling introducing the flags. Reading the response will be Streator Police Chief John Franklin. Because of the number of people involved, in case of rain, the ceremony and concert will be held in the upstairs of the Elks building, 202 N. Park St., across the street from Plumb Pavilion.