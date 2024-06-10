June 10, 2024
Joliet American Legion Band to perform June 15 at Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony

National champion band to perform patriotic numbers

By Shaw Local News Network
The Joliet American Legion Band was National Champions in 2022 and 2023.

The Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park. (Provided by Gary Picha)

The Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park, featuring the Joliet American Legion Band.

The national champion Joliet American Legion Band will perform a free concert. After having won the 2022 competition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the band went to Charlotte, North Carolina last year and won the contest again. The band is planning on going to New Orleans, Louisiana this August to earn a third consecutive honor. 

The readers for the program will be Barb Ehling introducing the flags. Reading the response will be Streator Police Chief John Franklin. Because of the number of people involved, in case of rain, the ceremony and concert will be held in the upstairs of the Elks building, 202 N. Park St., across the street from Plumb Pavilion.

The Joliet American Legion Band performs patriotic songs and marches Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Elks Club's Flag Day Ceremony at City Park in Streator.

The Joliet American Legion Band will return in 2024. Pictured the group performs at the Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony in 2023 at City Park. (Derek Barichello)

