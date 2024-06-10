First Lutheran Church in Princeton to host Old Wheels Car Show

The Old Wheels Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the First Lutheran Church parking lot at Farnham and Pleasant streets in Princeton. (BCR photo)

The Old Wheels Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the First Lutheran Church parking lot at Farnham and Pleasant streets in Princeton.

The Old Wheels Car Show will feature antique, classic, special interest cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles, including hot rods, customized cars and trucks.

Brats, hot dogs and soft drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until it is sold out). There will be a bake sale at 10 a.m.

Music will be provided by AMC Sound, with music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. There will be a bounce house and the Old Wheels mascot for children.

The 2024 show is dedicated to Glenn Allen, who died last September. Allen gave added purpose to the car show, to fund the many River Bend Food distributions in Princeton, helping many residents in Bureau County.

There is no cost to enter the Old Wheels Car Show. There will be free dash plaques and other giveaways. Call First Lutheran Church at 815-878-1685 for more information.