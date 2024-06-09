Poco a Poco in Streator to feature 9 free, public music events June 11-15

The Poco a Poco Summer Music Festival in Streator brings together passionate musicians, educators and fine arts lovers, with nine public concerts and events featuring a variety of local and visiting talent. (Derek Barichello)

The eighth annual festival founded by Streator professional mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh is scheduled through Saturday, June 15. A community choir rehearsal kicked off the festival Saturday.

The festival had two components – educational training for high school and junior high-level musicians and public concerts.

Through the program, 70-plus high school students from 28 different schools across Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio have been mentored since 2017. More than half of the young artists have returned to the program to study for a second summer.

This annual, week-long music fest for young musicians in Central Illinois is inspired by the Italian term, “poco a poco,” because consistent and steady dedication to a skill can spur growth. Through instruction and guidance, Poco a Poco hopes to instill a lifelong love for music and the arts in young musicians.

There are a number of free opportunities for the public to see the music up-close throughout the festival week.

On Tuesday, Linc 182 Barbershop Quartet will perform 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. Linc 182 is a new a capella ensemble, mostly versed in the barbershop style of singing. The quartet recently won the 2023 Illinois District State Barbershop Quartet Contest. The concert is made possible through funding by the Voices in Harmony Fund.

Later Tuesday, the faculty and friends concert – a staple of the festival – is scheduled for 7 p.m. with a roundtable discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Park Presbyterian Church.

Kindergarten through fourth grade students will be able to explore the magic of music in an interactive program 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. The coffeehouse concert featuring junior faculty performances will return in 2024, but in a different location. This summer’s event will be 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at The Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St.

New this year, the Community Instrumental Ensemble will be open to musicians junior-high and older who play any band/orchestral instruments. Players of all ability levels are welcome. The ensemble is led by trumpeter and Streator native Shelbie Wahl-Fouts. Rehearsals are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Park Presbyterian Church. Rehearsed selections will be presented at the Community Concert, the festival’s final event 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Streator High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Friday, there also will be a string jam session 7 to 8 p.m. at Park Presbyterian Church. All guitarists, violinists, cellists, mandolin players of all skill levels are invited for a jam session open to the public.

The Poco a Poco young artists will perform 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday for a student showcase at Park Presbyterian Church.

All events take place within a mile of the City Park and are family friendly.

Schedule of events

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11: Linc 182 Barbershop Quartet, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11: Faculty and friends concert, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: Fun with music, Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Coffeehouse concert, The Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13: Student showcase, (6:30 p.m. youth events and 7 p.m. performance)

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14: String jam session, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15: Community concert, Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.