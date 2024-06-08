Woodstock Pride to celebrate LGBTQ community this weekend, setting lingering negativity aside

Woodstock Willie waves to the crowd during the Woodstock PrideFest Parade Sunday, June 11, 2023, around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Some local Woodstock businesses and homes are already decorated with rainbow flags to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month this June.

The main Woodstock Pride festivities will take place this weekend, but the celebrations have already begun in town. According to the Woodstock Pride website, woodstockilpride.com, the festivities include a rainbow run at Emricson Park at 9 a.m. Saturday and a Pride Pub Crawl starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s Pride Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. starting at Dean Street School and making its way around the Square before heading back to Dean Street School.

A festival will follow and officials will share remarks.

The Woodstock City Council passed a Pride Month proclamation Tuesday. Some representatives of Woodstock Pride and other community members attended the city council meeting, dressed in rainbows to celebrate the occasion.

However, one public commenter took issue with Pride Month and the festivities. Stephen McKenzie, who said he served in the military and asked city officials to call him “Sarge,” spoke out against the largely symbolic proclamation.

“I’m curious as to what you’re proud of,” McKenzie asked those gathered in support of the proclamation. Mayor Mike Turner twice reminded McKenzie as he directed his comments toward the Pride group that the city council meeting was not a forum for McKenzie to address other audience members.

McKenzie also wondered aloud about a “young miss” event, to which city councilmember Melissa McMahon clarified that Junior Miss is a rock band performing Sunday at the festival, Woodstock Pride’s website emphasizes PrideFest is family friendly. McMahon is also president of Woodstock Pride, the community organization that puts on the festival.

Walking away from the podium, McKenzie said, “I’ll be outside.” Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb followed McKenzie out of the council chambers.

Pride supporters clapped for how city officials responded to McKenzie’s comments after he left.

City councilmember Darrin Flynn condemned McKenzie’s comments.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community ... one of the things that strikes me really hard is I’m going to be 57 years old this year,” Flynn said. “The fact that that’s still going on in the world is exactly why the PrideFest and everything has to happen.”

“Well said, Darrin,” Turner said.

As for ensuring safety and security at Pride events, Lieb said the police department’s strategies change as events evolve.

McMahon said McKenzie’s comments Tuesday marked the first time someone has protested Woodstock Pride in person. She said the organization gets “keyboard cowboys” and a lot of chatter online every year.

“We are not forcing you to attend,” McMahon said, adding there’s been more acceptance and tolerance of Pride over the past few years, and when people get negative on the Woodstock Pride social media, the “followers handle that.”

“We still throw the party,” McMahon said.

She said Woodstock Pride communicates often with the Woodstock Police. She also encouraged people, like any other event, if they see something to say something.

Tom Skilling, the recently retired WGN meteorologist, was scheduled to be the grand marshal for this year’s PrideFest but had to cancel due to illness. People will have the opportunity to send Skilling well wishes this weekend. WGN anchor Sean Lewis, who grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be taking Skilling’s place. Of Lewis, McMahon said, “He gets what we go through.”