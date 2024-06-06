Hit the road and check out some classic attractions along Route 66 in Joliet

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is right in downtown Joliet. (Photo by Christine Johnson) (ILRR66)

If you’re stopping over in Joliet in the coming weeks or months, there’s no better way to experience the city’s art and culture than attending a concert, baseball game or gallery opening.

From national touring acts at a rock club to public orchestral shows in the park, there’s an event for everyone happening in downtown Joliet. Looking for some family-friendly fun? Joliet is also home to bowling alleys, escape rooms, mini-golf and plenty of other all-ages activities.

Rialto Square Theatre

102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

RialtoSquare.com

The Rialto Square Theatre is a stunning landmark in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Designed as a vaudeville movie palace with immaculate interiors based on the Versailles Hall of Mirrors, the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is a true architectural wonder. The Neo-Baroque landmark, built in 1926, is considered to be one of the “150 great places in Illinois” by The American Institute of Architects. The Rialto’s famous marquee, chandelier, rotunda and stage are just a few of the photo-worthy opportunities that await you at this attraction on Route 66.

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

9 W. Cass St., Joliet

roadtorock.org

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is right in the heart of downtown Joliet. (Photo by Christine Johnson) (ILRR66)

Located on Route 66 in downtown Joliet is the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, which pays homage to the best musicians hailing from Illinois or who recorded music in the state. Exhibits in the 20,000-square-foot museum honor artists such as Styx, REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick, as well as blues pioneers like Muddy Waters and other influential Chicago musicians. Each year, a new class of musicians is inducted into the museum’s Hall of Fame. The 2024 class includes Richard Marx, Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf and Bo Diddley.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre

201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

BicentennialPark.org

Festival goers fill the lawn at the main pavilion at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park to watch the Selectones perform for Joliet’s Independence Celebration on July 3, 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Theatre features shows by more than four community theater troupes, high school drama productions and children’s traveling troupes, bringing exciting live performances to the beautiful multi-use space. During the summer months, take in one of the free Concert on the Hill shows, performed for the public in the outdoor band shell every Thursday night.

Joliet Slammers

1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet

JolietSlammers.com

The Joliet Slammers provide professional baseball excitement. (Photo provided by Joliet Slammers)

As you travel along Route 66, spend one of your evenings at a professional Frontier League baseball game at the beautiful Duly Health and Care Field in downtown Joliet. An official partner of the MLB, the Slammers play thrill-a-minute professional touring baseball in a May-through-September season. Snag a selfie in the stands with a delicious Chicago-style hot dog, or spread out on the park’s lawn seating area to enjoy a relaxed picnic while you watch the game. If you’re lucky, you may even run into the Slammers’ mascots, Spikes and J.L. Bird.

The Forge

22 W. Cass St., Joliet

TheForgeLive.com

Audience members listen to a free concert last year at The Forge. (Denise Unland)

The Forge, a live music venue in downtown Joliet, hosts all genres of touring live music, catering to a wide variety of tastes and age demographics. You’ll also find an expansive food menu and a wide selection of craft beer and spirits, to make your concert-going experience even more enjoyable. They host concerts and other live events all year round, with the concert space being available to rent for private functions on non-show nights.

Haunted Trails

1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet

HauntedTrailsJoliet.com

Haunted Trails of Joliet provides family fun, including everything from go-karts and mini-golf to year-round Halloween chills. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Don’t miss Haunted Trails of Joliet, a unique, year-round, Halloween-themed family entertainment center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, arcade games and much more. Haunted Trails specializes in family fun, birthday parties, group celebrations, company picnics and events for all ages. The fun center’s amenities include two award-winning 18-hole mini-golf courses, two go-kart tracks, a junior go-kart track, a laser tag arena, batting cages and plenty of amusement rides. You’ll also find The Monster’s Tomb Game Room, filled with arcade and skill machines.

Town & Country Lanes

2231 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

JolietTownAndCountryLanes.com

Town & Country Lanes has been a Joliet institution since 1957. (Eric Ginnard)

Voted Best Bowling Alley in Will County by Herald-News readers for five years running, Town & Country Lanes is a Joliet institution. Since 1957, this bowling alley has been entertaining guests with 44 impeccable lanes and a family-friendly atmosphere. Town & Country offers cosmic bowling, a full arcade, restaurant, video gaming, packages for birthday parties, corporate outings, family gatherings, beer leagues and, of course, leagues and tournaments.