B4 Summer Festival to bring beer, bands to Richardson Adventure Farm

FILE – The Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s B4 Summer Festival will be held this Saturday at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. (Photo provided by Richardson Adventure Farm)

Support five local nonprofits during the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s B4 Summer Festival from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove.

The festival, located at 909 English Prairie Road, will have food trucks, live music, local breweries, fireworks and a bourbon tasting. The Richardson Farm will have free attractions open, including the pedal cars, giant slide and the 50-foot observation tower.

Proceeds will benefit Gigi’s Playhouse McHenry County, Operation Wild Horse, Wauconda Moose Lodge, Family Health Partnership Clinic and the Chain O’Lakes Chamber scholarship fund. Tickets range from $13 to $75 with general admission $18 at the door.

For more information, visit facebook.com/B4summerfestival.

