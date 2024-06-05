Spring Valley to host Summerfest on June 8

Preparations are well underway for the annual Summer Fest in Spring Valley set Saturday, June 8, at Kirby Park. (Derek Barichello)

Preparations are well underway for the annual Summer Fest in Spring Valley set Saturday, June 8, at Kirby Park.

The event is 1 to 8 p.m. with a fireworks show at dusk from Hall High School. Music will be provided by Zack Kwiatek from 3 to 6 p.m. and Regal Beagle from 7 to 10 p.m. The beer garden opens at 1 p.m.

A $20 all-day wristband will include the toddler obstacle course, bounce house, laser tag arena, gel ball target shoot, an outdoor gaming arena, a virtual reality arena, Laser OPS, Toxic Drop and Mini Toxic.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, food truck (Philly Factory, The Dog House, Naiho’s Eggrolls & More, Manchouy), the Devilette Dunk Tank, a petting zoo and face painting.

The Spring Valley Fire Department water fights are scheduled for 1 p.m.

“The weather looks promising, so we’re looking forward to a good day,” said Dave Pellegrini, Spring Valley alderman at Monday’s council meeting.