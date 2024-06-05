Spring Valley to host Summerfest on June 8

Preparations are well underway for the annual Summer Fest in Spring Valley set Saturday, June 8, at Kirby Park.
The event is 1 to 8 p.m. with a fireworks show at dusk from Hall High School. Music will be provided by Zack Kwiatek from 3 to 6 p.m. and Regal Beagle from 7 to 10 p.m. The beer garden opens at 1 p.m.
A $20 all-day wristband will include the toddler obstacle course, bounce house, laser tag arena, gel ball target shoot, an outdoor gaming arena, a virtual reality arena, Laser OPS, Toxic Drop and Mini Toxic.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, food truck (Philly Factory, The Dog House, Naiho’s Eggrolls & More, Manchouy), the Devilette Dunk Tank, a petting zoo and face painting.
The Spring Valley Fire Department water fights are scheduled for 1 p.m.
“The weather looks promising, so we’re looking forward to a good day,” said Dave Pellegrini, Spring Valley alderman at Monday’s council meeting.