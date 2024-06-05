Lakeside Pavilion free outdoor concert series to return to McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

The Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Concert Summer Series will return to McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage from July 12-Aug. 9. (Photo provided by McAninch Arts Center)

The Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Concert Summer Series will return to McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage from July 12-Aug. 9 in Glen Ellyn.

And additionally on the visual arts front, according to a news release, Lakeside Pavilion will host the Olmec Family Fiesta from 2 to 6 p.m. June 30 to kick off the new summer public art project: “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy.” COD will be home to nine of the 33 painted sculptures that will be installed throughout DuPage County, remaining on display through October. The free fiesta will feature live music, visual art and food vendors and other activities. For more information, visit OlmecTrails.com.

The Friday Night Pop Concert Series opens with a special pops concert by New Philharmonic, the professional symphony orchestra in residence at The MAC, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt on July 12.

The Brit Pack, a must-see tribute band performing the works of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Radiohead, The Police and more, performs July 19.

Uptown Soul takes the Lakeside stage with a mix of smooth stylings of R&B and the fresh hits of today July 26, while Elton Rohn caps the series with a performance of Elton John’s greatest hits Aug. 9.

All Pop Music Series concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

WDCB 90.9 FM, Chicago’s home for jazz, located on the campus of COD, curates the Thursday Evening WDCB LIVE Jazz Concert Series. Concerts include the soulful Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, known for its jazz-funk covers of greats from the ’60s and early ’70s, on July 18; and three-time Grammy-nominated, 20-year-old Indonesian jazz pianist Joey Alexander on July 25. Both concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to the Thursday and Friday night concerts to benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and College of DuPage Student Fuel Pantry. All Lakeside Pavilion events take place outdoors. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved indoors to the Belushi Performance Hall.

Large blankets, large coolers and outside alcohol are not allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase onsite.

For more information about the concerts, visit AtTheMAC.org.