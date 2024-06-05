Comedy duo from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

“Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble" will be at Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre on Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” perform at Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre in a one-night-only uproarious live show, “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Jan. 4, 2025 show.

With lightning-fast wit, Mochrie and Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of nonstop comedy gold. “Asking For Trouble” is a wild roller-coaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business, according to a news release from the theater.

Learn more at colinandbradshow.com.

Prices start at $39.75, and tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. More information can be found at www.rialtosquare.com.