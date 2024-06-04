Buffalo Days to feature live music, bed races June 6-9 in La Moille

Buffalo Days are coming Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, to La Moille.

Proceeds from Buffalo Days support many community projects. In the past year, the proceeds provided leadership awards, Christmas Mitten Tree at the library, churches of La Moille, La Moille Easter egg hunt, DCFS Christmas for kids, flowers for the village and Buffalo Days storage shed. In the past 22 years, La Moille’s leadership awards have been given to 82 recipients totaling $67,250.

The festival will feature live music Friday through Sunday, a bed race 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and plenty of family-friendly activities each day.

A parade is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. Newt and Mary Lundquist and Jan Becker will serve as the grand marshals. The parade will be conducted in memory of Robert Henry and Norm Hall. Parade registration will be at the high school parking lot and the parade route will go north this year on Main Street, starting at Burnett Street and ending at the park. The volunteer of the year will be announced during the parade.

Thursday, June 6

5 to 7 p.m.: Paint the Town ($5), Gurney Street behind the bank, foam party included/snacks provided

Friday, June 7

4 p.m.: Taco Special / beer tent opens

4 to 8 p.m.: Airtime Inflatables (Wristbands $10), Axetreme Throwing

5:30 p.m.: Baby Buff winners announced, Allen School

6 p.m.: Prairie Princess, Allen School, 5K Stampede, high school

8 p.m. to midnight: Music by Wild Card, beer tent

11 p.m.: Egg sandwiches

Saturday, June 8

8 a.m.: Tractor Show

10 a.m.: Food/beer tent opens, parade registration, high school parking lot

10:15 a.m.: Bed race registration

10:30 a.m.: Bed race begins

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendor fair

11 a.m.: Parade, Main Street

Noon: Adult water fights registration, Sheldon Street by park

Noon to 4 p.m.: Silent auction

Noon to 8 p.m.: Airtime Inflatables (wristbands $10), Axetreme Throwing

12:30 p.m.: Kiddie Tractor pull, park

1 p.m.: Adult water fights

1 to 3 p.m.: Kids fun fair

1 to 5 p.m.: Cedar Creek Ranch Petting Zoo with pony rides (included in wristband)

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Foam party (included in wristband)

3 to 7 p.m.: Music by Greenfield Station, beer tent

8 p.m. to midnight: Cody Calkins Band, beer tent

11 p.m.: Egg sandwiches

Sunday, June 9

9 to 10:30 a.m.: Churches of La Moille service, park pavilion. Guest speaker: Wayne Antusas

10 a.m.: Biscuits and gravy (food tent)

10:30 a.m.: Sign up bags tournament, beer tent

11 a.m.: Food/beer tent opens, bags tournament begins, kiddie water fights registration, Sheldon Street

11:30 a.m.: Kidde water fights begins

Noon to 4 p.m.: Axetreme Throwing

1 to 6 p.m.: Music by Burn N Bush, beer tent

2 p.m.: Live auction, beer tent

5:30 p.m.: 50/50 drawing