Buffalo Days to feature live music, bed races June 6-9 in La Moille

Buffalo Days are coming Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, to La Moille.
Proceeds from Buffalo Days support many community projects. In the past year, the proceeds provided leadership awards, Christmas Mitten Tree at the library, churches of La Moille, La Moille Easter egg hunt, DCFS Christmas for kids, flowers for the village and Buffalo Days storage shed. In the past 22 years, La Moille’s leadership awards have been given to 82 recipients totaling $67,250.
The festival will feature live music Friday through Sunday, a bed race 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and plenty of family-friendly activities each day.
A parade is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. Newt and Mary Lundquist and Jan Becker will serve as the grand marshals. The parade will be conducted in memory of Robert Henry and Norm Hall. Parade registration will be at the high school parking lot and the parade route will go north this year on Main Street, starting at Burnett Street and ending at the park. The volunteer of the year will be announced during the parade.
Thursday, June 6
5 to 7 p.m.: Paint the Town ($5), Gurney Street behind the bank, foam party included/snacks provided
Friday, June 7
4 p.m.: Taco Special / beer tent opens
4 to 8 p.m.: Airtime Inflatables (Wristbands $10), Axetreme Throwing
5:30 p.m.: Baby Buff winners announced, Allen School
6 p.m.: Prairie Princess, Allen School, 5K Stampede, high school
8 p.m. to midnight: Music by Wild Card, beer tent
11 p.m.: Egg sandwiches
Saturday, June 8
8 a.m.: Tractor Show
10 a.m.: Food/beer tent opens, parade registration, high school parking lot
10:15 a.m.: Bed race registration
10:30 a.m.: Bed race begins
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendor fair
11 a.m.: Parade, Main Street
Noon: Adult water fights registration, Sheldon Street by park
Noon to 4 p.m.: Silent auction
Noon to 8 p.m.: Airtime Inflatables (wristbands $10), Axetreme Throwing
12:30 p.m.: Kiddie Tractor pull, park
1 p.m.: Adult water fights
1 to 3 p.m.: Kids fun fair
1 to 5 p.m.: Cedar Creek Ranch Petting Zoo with pony rides (included in wristband)
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Foam party (included in wristband)
3 to 7 p.m.: Music by Greenfield Station, beer tent
8 p.m. to midnight: Cody Calkins Band, beer tent
11 p.m.: Egg sandwiches
Sunday, June 9
9 to 10:30 a.m.: Churches of La Moille service, park pavilion. Guest speaker: Wayne Antusas
10 a.m.: Biscuits and gravy (food tent)
10:30 a.m.: Sign up bags tournament, beer tent
11 a.m.: Food/beer tent opens, bags tournament begins, kiddie water fights registration, Sheldon Street
11:30 a.m.: Kidde water fights begins
Noon to 4 p.m.: Axetreme Throwing
1 to 6 p.m.: Music by Burn N Bush, beer tent
2 p.m.: Live auction, beer tent
5:30 p.m.: 50/50 drawing