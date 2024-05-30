Team behind The Graceful Ordinary to open new restaurant in Aurora

The owners of The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles, Chris and Megan Curren, will open a second restaurant in downtown Aurora in early 2025. (Photo by Matt Reeves )

The owners of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles will open a second restaurant in downtown Aurora next year.

According to a news release, chef Chris Curren and wife Megan Curren recently announced plans for Vicolo, a European-inspired cafe and pasticceria, located at 7 S. Broadway. The 3,200 square foot space previously housed an art studio, and is expected to open in early 2025.

The Currens are embracing the rustic charm of Italian cuisine with their sophomore concept, an all-day restaurant that will transition from a laid-back European café into an elevated dining destination in the evening. In addition to a full renovation, the team plans to upgrade the property’s adjacent small park, known as “Skinny Park”, into a quaint outdoor seating area and “piazza” that provides an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for al fresco dining, according to the release.

During the day, Vicolo will offer an array of rustic Italian dishes and freshly baked pastries, with a robust to-go menu of handmade pasta dishes. The Currens envision the daytime café as a community hub with a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, hosting enriching activities like Italian movie screenings, live music performances and kid-friendly acts. In the evening, Vicolo will transform into an upscale dining experience with a craft cocktail menu that complements the locally sourced and chef-driven dinner offerings.

The Currens also announced the creation of their new group, O&D Hospitality, named after their children Oliver and Delilah. O&D Hospitality will build upon their reputation for authentic, purposeful hospitality with a portfolio of concepts designed to enrich the region’s existing landscape for years to come, according to the release.

“We hold this region near and dear to our hearts, because we understand what makes it so special to begin with,” Megan Curren said in the release. “This is the area where I grew up, where Chris and I are choosing to raise our children. With O&D Hospitality, we have no plans to rewrite the beloved stories of these neighborhoods, but rather bring thoughtful hospitality concepts that are created to serve the local community for a long time coming.”

For more information about The Graceful Ordinary, visit thegracefulordinary.com.