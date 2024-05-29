Dixon City Market, Music at the Square bring summertime fun back to downtown Dixon

Dixon City Market kicks off for the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 5. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon )

If you’re looking for a midweek pick-me-up, Discover Dixon’s Dixon City Market kicks off Wednesday, June 5, and runs every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 28.

April Walker sells coasters and other handmade goods at a previous Dixon City Market. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

According to Discover Dixon’s website, the market specializes in locally sourced food, and features craft beer and wine tastings, kids activities from local nonprofit groups and live music. More than 50 vendors attend each week. Admission to the market is free.

Guests can purchase drinks from the Tipsy Bar, and browse a variety of goods, including handmade jewelry, candles, olive oils and balsamic vinegars, fresh produce, natural dog treats, jams, baked goods, flowers and more, said Jennifer Lang, director of community relations and events at Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street.

She said that more than 1,000 people attend the market each week, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season.

Musical artist lineup for Dixon City Market

June 5 - Pat Anderson

June 12 - Piper Road Spring Band

June 19 - Bowling for Dollars

June 26 - Bobbi White & Co.

July 17 - Ethan Bell

July 24 - Well Strung

July 31 - Lola Blu Duo

Aug. 7 - The Lone Canary

Aug. 14 - BAJA

Aug. 21 - Andrew Robinson

Aug. 28 - The Midnight Purchase

Around the pavilion at John Dixon Park, the crowd gathered to listen to Kathy Cecchetti and the Acoustic Circus during a previous Music at the Square summer series. (Troy Taylor)

Music at the Square entertains hundreds of people during its 13-week season from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays at John Dixon Park. Local and regional acts will perform, while guests can bring a picnic dinner and kids can play on the park’s playground. Admission is free.

June 7 - Acoustic Circus

June 14 - Jay Vonn

June 21 - The James Miller Duo

June 28 - Marques Morel

July 12 - Robbie LeBlanc

July 19 - New Shoes

July 26 - Fred & Ginger

Aug. 2 - Lojo Russo

Aug. 9 - Emilio Salinas

Aug. 16 - Todd Lorenc

Aug. 23 - Leo Fron

Aug. 30 - Justin Jones Acoustic Show