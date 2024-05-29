Dixon City Market, Music at the Square bring summertime fun back to downtown Dixon

If you’re looking for a midweek pick-me-up, Discover Dixon’s Dixon City Market kicks off Wednesday, June 5, and runs every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 28.
According to Discover Dixon’s website, the market specializes in locally sourced food, and features craft beer and wine tastings, kids activities from local nonprofit groups and live music. More than 50 vendors attend each week. Admission to the market is free.
Guests can purchase drinks from the Tipsy Bar, and browse a variety of goods, including handmade jewelry, candles, olive oils and balsamic vinegars, fresh produce, natural dog treats, jams, baked goods, flowers and more, said Jennifer Lang, director of community relations and events at Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street.
She said that more than 1,000 people attend the market each week, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season.
Musical artist lineup for Dixon City Market
June 5 - Pat Anderson
June 12 - Piper Road Spring Band
June 19 - Bowling for Dollars
June 26 - Bobbi White & Co.
July 17 - Ethan Bell
July 24 - Well Strung
July 31 - Lola Blu Duo
Aug. 7 - The Lone Canary
Aug. 14 - BAJA
Aug. 21 - Andrew Robinson
Aug. 28 - The Midnight Purchase
Music at the Square entertains hundreds of people during its 13-week season from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays at John Dixon Park. Local and regional acts will perform, while guests can bring a picnic dinner and kids can play on the park’s playground. Admission is free.
June 7 - Acoustic Circus
June 14 - Jay Vonn
June 21 - The James Miller Duo
June 28 - Marques Morel
July 12 - Robbie LeBlanc
July 19 - New Shoes
July 26 - Fred & Ginger
Aug. 2 - Lojo Russo
Aug. 9 - Emilio Salinas
Aug. 16 - Todd Lorenc
Aug. 23 - Leo Fron
Aug. 30 - Justin Jones Acoustic Show